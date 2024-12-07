On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Golfers, expect some turf reduction at local courses

Dec 7, 2024, 10:00 AM

Golfers finish putting at Rose Park Golf Course in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, June 3, 2014. (Ravell C...

Golfers finish putting at Rose Park Golf Course in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, June 3, 2014. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)

(Ravell Call/Deseret News)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY TAMMY KIKUCHI, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Golfers will see some changes to local golf courses as efforts to save water are underway.

Matt Kammeyer, director of golf with the Salt Lake City Corporation, said water conservation is top-of-mind. He said they can replace areas where golfers don’t go with plants that don’t need water.

One way they are achieving this is by using GPS technology to help determine areas of turf they can remove.

“You attach a GPS device, knowingly, to one of the golfers. And as they play their round, it’s tracked to where each shot goes,” Kammeyer said. “What that does is it gives us a heat map of a golf course to see, ‘okay, where is the play going?’ So that’s kind of one of the first steps of identifying areas that we’re irrigating that could be removed.”

Rose Park Golf Course is the first to utilize the technology. But first, they need to figure out how much turf they can remove.

“I think our early estimates are somewhere around 25% of the existing irrigated turf [which] would be replaced with grass that does not need to be irrigated,” Kammeyer said.

In addition to turf reduction, Salt Lake City golf courses are experimenting with different kinds of drought-tolerant plants they can replace the turf with. They won’t water those areas, but golfers will be able to hit their balls out of there.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Golfers finish putting at Rose Park Golf Course in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, June 3, 2014. (Ravell C...

Tammy Kikuchi, KSL NewsRadio

Golfers, expect some turf reduction at local courses

Golfers will see some changes to local golf courses as efforts to save water are underway.

4 seconds ago

Alstrom Point in Kane County. (Kane County Sheriff's Office)...

Jacob Freeman

DNA sequencing identifies remains in 30 year cold case

Investigators have identified the remains of a man that were found in Kane County more than 30 years ago.

38 minutes ago

Inversion conditions cloud vision, impact health in the Salt Lake Valley. (Chopper 5, KSL TV)...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Wasatch Front inversion to persist into the weekend, but air quality relief in sight

Utah continues to have some of the worst air quality in the U.S. amid the latest temperature inversion impacting the Wasatch Front, which began shortly after Thanksgiving.

2 hours ago

Michael Black, who had been missing for days, was seen on a KSL TV newscast here in Salt Lake City ...

Garna Mejia

Missing husband dies after miraculously being found on KSL News segment

A Wyoming husband who was reunited with his wife after being missing for three days has passed away after becoming sick on Thursday. 

11 hours ago

15-year-old Teegan Robinson, next to his mother, talking about the encounter with man who allegedly...

Andrew Adams

‘Trying to run me over’: Price teen gives play-by-play of being chased by a truck

A Price teen says a man tried to run over him and his friends with his truck after he spat on one of their cars.

12 hours ago

A sign welcoming people to the city of Ogden on 25th Street....

Michael Houck

Ogden officials urge drivers to watch out for pedestrians after teen was hit

Ogden city officials are trying to curb a concerning trend of pedestrians being hit by drivers, asking them to pay attention while on the roads.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Golfers, expect some turf reduction at local courses