Police serve multiple warrants on downtown Salt Lake City motel

Dec 7, 2024, 10:11 AM | Updated: 10:20 am

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


SALT LAKE CITY — A couple of drug-related arrests were made Thursday at a downtown motel.

Recent complaints and criminal activity reported to Salt Lake City police led to several search warrants executed Thursday night at the Park Inn by Radisson, 176 W. 600 South, formerly a Motel 6.

Man arrested after Uber ride with pound of fentanyl, police say

During the investigation, “officers located marijuana, cocaine and other drug paraphernalia,” the department stated on Friday.

Another search warrant was served on a third room as part of a separate investigation. Due to the nature of that investigation, officers broke the front window unannounced and ordered everyone out.

“During that investigation, detectives seized fentanyl powder, cocaine, methamphetamine and nearly $2,000 in cash,” according to police.

Two people were arrested for investigation of drug-related crimes. Police say they are working with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office to determine if others will be charged.

On Friday, the Salt Lake County Health Department closed one of the rooms that were searched “due to health concerns and drug-exposure issues,” police said.

Since July 1, police have responded to more than 25 reports of various alleged crimes occurring at the motel, including aggravated assaults, sexual assaults, robberies and drug trafficking.

