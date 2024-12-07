Utah Hockey Club Vs. Buffalo Sabres Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Utah Hockey Club begins its two-game East Coast road trip in Buffalo against the Sabres on Saturday.

Both the Hockey Club and the Sabres sit in the bottom halves of their divisions. However, the Sabres come into the matchup on a five-game losing streak and a negative record at home.

Stay caught up on all the action from KeyBank Center with our live blog!

Pregame

Lineup in Buffalo. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zs8KxeImTW — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 7, 2024

First Period

Second Period

Third Period

Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.