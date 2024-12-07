On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

I-80 rollover injures one, likely caused by weather, police say

Dec 7, 2024, 11:52 AM

A truck sits upside-down after rolling on Interstate 80 near West Valley City Saturday morning. (Utah Highway Patrol)

BY JACOB FREEMAN


WEST VALLEY CITY — A truck rolled on Interstate 80 near 5600 West in West Valley City on Saturday, and one passenger was sent to the hospital. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.


Sgt. Mike Alexander with Utah Highway Patrol said the accident took place in the westbound lanes, and was a “truck/trailer rollover.” He said that all lanes were back open as of 11:45 a.m.

Police said the accident was likely caused by weather conditions, and they do not believe impairment or distracted driving to be factors.

