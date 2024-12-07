I-80 rollover injures one, likely caused by weather, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY — A truck rolled on Interstate 80 near 5600 West in West Valley City on Saturday, and one passenger was sent to the hospital. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.



Sgt. Mike Alexander with Utah Highway Patrol said the accident took place in the westbound lanes, and was a “truck/trailer rollover.” He said that all lanes were back open as of 11:45 a.m.

Police said the accident was likely caused by weather conditions, and they do not believe impairment or distracted driving to be factors.