On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Since the pandemic, American drinking rates have only gone up

Dec 7, 2024, 1:47 PM

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2018, file photo, cases of beer are stacked next to each other in a Milwauke...

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2018, file photo, cases of beer are stacked next to each other in a Milwaukee liquor store. (AP Photo/Ivan Moreno, File)

(AP Photo/Ivan Moreno, File)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDREA BONILLA, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITYAmericans started drinking more alcohol during the pandemic, and experts say they haven’t stopped.

5.1 percent of Americans were reported as heavy drinkers in 2018. That went up a whole percent to 6.13 percent in 2020 and then increased again in 2022, reaching 6.3 percent, according to the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Experts say the stress from the pandemic and being at home all the time raised alcohol sales across the country. They said the stress of the pandemic could be a major factor in the trend, since alcohol is often used as a coping mechanism — and what might start as a habit could quickly become addictive.

The biggest change was among white Americans, with white women seeing the biggest uptick in heavy drinking, according to the report. Experts who worked on the study said it’s a dangerous trend, and it doesn’t take much alcohol to increase health risks in a population.

Contributing: Jacob Freeman, KSL TV

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2018, file photo, cases of beer are stacked next to each other in a Milwauke...

Alexandrea Bonilla, KSL NewsRadio

Since the pandemic, American drinking rates have only gone up

Americans started drinking more alcohol during the pandemic, and experts say they haven't stopped.

6 seconds ago

a person walks past temple square christmas lights...

Kennedy Camarena, KSL NewsRadio

Police and fire departments give tips on how to stay safe this holiday season

The holiday season can be a stressful time of year. But it could be a lot more stressful if a house fire starts, someone steals your mailed packages, or you receive an injury from a snowblower.

54 minutes ago

A truck sits upside-down after rolling on Interstate 80 near West Valley City Saturday morning. (Ut...

Jacob Freeman

I-80 rollover injures one, likely caused by weather, police say

A truck rolled on Interstate 80 near 5600 West in West Valley City on Saturday, and one passenger was sent to the hospital. The extent of his injuries were not immediately known.

2 hours ago

Salt Lake City police served several search warrants at a downtown motel, 176 W. 600 South, on Thur...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Police serve multiple warrants on downtown Salt Lake City motel

A couple of drug-related arrests were made Thursday at a downtown motel. Recent complaints and criminal activity reported to Salt Lake City police led to several search warrants executed Thursday night.

4 hours ago

Golfers finish putting at Rose Park Golf Course in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, June 3, 2014. (Ravell C...

Tammy Kikuchi, KSL NewsRadio

Golfers, expect some turf reduction at local courses

Golfers will see some changes to local golf courses as efforts to save water are underway.

4 hours ago

Alstrom Point in Kane County. (Kane County Sheriff's Office)...

Jacob Freeman

DNA sequencing identifies remains in 30 year cold case

Investigators have identified the remains of a man that were found in Kane County more than 30 years ago.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Since the pandemic, American drinking rates have only gone up