Utah Scores Two Goals In Under 30 Seconds To Take Lead In Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Early in the second period against the Buffalo Sabres, the Utah Hockey Club scores two quick goals to turn a one-goal deficit into a lead.

After Michael Kesselring found the equalizer, Mikhail Sergachev gave Utah its first lead of the game shortly after.

Kess on his 100th career game! 👑 pic.twitter.com/RLiuNAxFoR — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 7, 2024

Kesselring, making his 100th NHL appearance, loaded up from the high slot and buried it about three minutes into the second period.

The goal increased his total to four on the season. Barrett Hayton assisted on the shot, his seventh of the season.

Utah won the post-goal faceoff and immediately got back to work.

After a Michael Carcone shot went wide, Alexander Kerfoot found Sergachev, who slid it in from long range.

Two goals in 20 seconds?!?! 🤯 SERGY GOAL! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/3lsZO0Yho7 — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 7, 2024

In just about 20 seconds, Utah went from down one to up one.

As the halfway point of the match came and went, Utah held a 21-10 advantage in shots. With the pressure on, they looked to increase their lead and break the game open in Buffalo.

Three Highs, Three Lows For Utah Hockey Club After 25 Games

More than a quarter of the way through the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season, it’s been a year of significant highs and lows for the NHL’s newest franchise.

Currently sitting in sixth place in the Central Division, Utah has 24 points with a 10-11-4 record as they’ve struggled to piece together consecutive wins despite a lot of impressive results.

As Utah hovers near .500, let’s look at three highs and three lows for the Club after the second month of the season.

Three Lows For Utah Hockey Club

Second periods have been a huge problem lately

Several players are struggling to produce for Utah

Lack of consistency is plaguing the Utah Hockey Club

Three Highs for Utah Hockey Club

Based on early returns, Utah won the Mikhail Sergachev trade

Karel Vejmelka has answered the call between the pipes

Cooley and Guenther are evolving into stars

Chandler Holt

