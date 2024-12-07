On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Why Is Jason Beck’s Offense The Right One For Utah?

Dec 7, 2024, 12:27 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football officially announced the hiring of Jason Beck on Thursday night. He becomes the Utes new offensive coordinator and is tasked with revitalizing the offensive attack.

Under former offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, Utah operated a pro-style offense. The offense operated efficiently with a quarterback who had extensive time in the system. However, without an experienced quarterback, the offense struggled to function at all.

With Beck, the hope is that a simpler scheme can deliver better results regardless of who is at the helm or how long they’ve been in the system. Despite its simplicity, it is a creative and diverse offense that offers balance, efficiency, and explosiveness.

What Is Jason Beck’s Offense?

At New Mexico, the offense was geared to the strengths of dynamic dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier. He completed 58% of his passes at 7.1 yards per attempt on 32 attempts per game and ran for 1,166 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Running back Eli Sanders broke four digits with 1,063 yards and 9 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Luke Wyson (840 yards) and Ryan Davis (747 yards) were the top two pass catchers for the Lobos.

The Lobos were No. 4 in the country in total yards per game. They totaled over 3,000 rushing yards and surpassed 2,700 passing yards as well. Obviously, the production is promising, but in a lot of ways it’s what Utah needs to adapt to the times in roster construction.

In Beck’s offense, the decision-making process is simplified but it still features a lot of creativity. Everything is built around the read-option, which can be tweaked in numerous ways.

It can be geared to more traditional run reads, or altered to feature more run-pass options.  Beck’s option attack this past season featured a good mixture of outside and inside running. It featured option-reads with split-zone, counter, and power blocking schemes up front.

With the passing game, there’s a diverse blend of slide (RB/TE’s crossing formation to the backside flat), mesh, levels, sail, and vertical combinations and concepts. These are all built off of the option look as well. This typically creates a lot of easy completions and big-play opportunities down the field. Here’s a short video that highlights a lot of different looks from the Lobos offense this season.

The Difference Between Pro-Style And Spread Offense

There are many of the same concepts in college football, so why is Beck’s offense the right choice for Utah? That speaks to more of the difference between a pro-style and spread-option offense. In many ways, the offense is simpler for players to pick up.

Pro-Style Simplified

Quarterback Responsibilities: In a pro-style offense, the quarterback reads the defense before the snap to identify defensive alignments, coverages, and potential blitzes. Based on these reads, the quarterback must adjust the play or check to a different play.

Varied Plays and Concepts: A pro-style offense typically has a wide range of plays, including different run and pass concepts, blocking schemes, formations, and route combinations. This requires players to memorize and execute many play designs with precision. When players have time in the offense, it can be a very effective and difficult to stop because it provides answers to the challenges defenses present.

Adjustments to Defenses: Players have to know their reads, audibles, and play adjustments. Collegiate and pro-level defenses can be highly sophisticated. A pro-style offense requires adjusting to varying defenses from play to play. All players have to be aware of defensive alignments and make proper adjustments. This is largely on the quarterback but receivers must also be aware of coverage alignments pre- and post-snap and adjust their routes.

Spread Offense Simplified

Simpler for Players: Since the quarterback reads fewer players and makes simpler decisions, RPO offenses can be easier for younger or less-experienced quarterbacks to execute. They do not need to master a massive playbook. Most . This serves as a foundational principle that can be built upon over time.

Multiple Options with Basic Concepts: The spread offense has relatively simple concepts but can be incredibly versatile.  With an offense built around the option, it provides an ability to build multiple plays off the same option-look. It can incorporate different players in the same actions and generate positive results all the same.

Less Mental Strain: Teams can adapt the foundation to focus on the passing or running game, depending on their personnel’s strengths or the defensive matchup. That sort of streamlines the playbook, giving players fewer responsibilities to know and manage. There are also fewer reads and adjustments to master, which is an element still present in the spread offense to help quarterbacks.  By lining up multiple receivers or tight ends in a spread formation, defenses must defend more ground. That can force defenders to cheat and tip their hand at what they’re doing, which also provides quarterbacks easier keys to identify.

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Why Is Jason Beck’s Offense The Right One For Utah?

Utah's new offensive coordinator, Jason Beck, brings an offense that will feature a lot of creativity but simplicity.

8 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Scores Two Goals In Under 30 Seconds To Take Lead In Buffalo

Early in the second period against the Buffalo Sabres, the Utah Hockey Club scores two quick goals to turn a one-goal deficit into a lead.

8 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Vs. Buffalo Sabres Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Hockey Club begins its two-game East Coast road trip in Buffalo against the Sabres on Saturday. Stay caught up with our live blog!

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Full Jazz Roster Thrives In Blowout Win Over Trail Blazers

The Utah Jazz played their most dominant 48 minutes of the season blowing out the Portland Trail Blazers 141-99.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Play Best Game Of Season In Decimation of Trail Blazers

The Utah Jazz could do no wrong in Mode Center on Friday as they blew out the Portland Trail Blazers to pick up their fifth win of the season.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Brice Sensabaugh Somehow Drops Ridiculous Layup While Falling To Floor

Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh showed off his touch and toughness as he made a circus shot while dropping to the hardwood in Portland.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Why Is Jason Beck’s Offense The Right One For Utah?