Why Is Jason Beck’s Offense The Right One For Utah?

What Is Jason Beck’s Offense?

At New Mexico, the offense was geared to the strengths of dynamic dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier. He completed 58% of his passes at 7.1 yards per attempt on 32 attempts per game and ran for 1,166 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Running back Eli Sanders broke four digits with 1,063 yards and 9 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Luke Wyson (840 yards) and Ryan Davis (747 yards) were the top two pass catchers for the Lobos.

The Lobos were No. 4 in the country in total yards per game. They totaled over 3,000 rushing yards and surpassed 2,700 passing yards as well. Obviously, the production is promising, but in a lot of ways it’s what Utah needs to adapt to the times in roster construction.

In Beck’s offense, the decision-making process is simplified but it still features a lot of creativity. Everything is built around the read-option, which can be tweaked in numerous ways.

It can be geared to more traditional run reads, or altered to feature more run-pass options. Beck’s option attack this past season featured a good mixture of outside and inside running. It featured option-reads with split-zone, counter, and power blocking schemes up front.

With the passing game, there’s a diverse blend of slide (RB/TE’s crossing formation to the backside flat), mesh, levels, sail, and vertical combinations and concepts. These are all built off of the option look as well. This typically creates a lot of easy completions and big-play opportunities down the field. Here’s a short video that highlights a lot of different looks from the Lobos offense this season.