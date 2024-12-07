Michael Kesselring Posts First Gordie Howe Hat Trick In Franchise History

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The first Gordie Howe hat trick in Utah Hockey Club history came against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday courtesy of Michael Kesselring.

Maybe even more impressively, he checked all three of the boxes in the second period.

GORDIE HOWE HAT TRICK FOR KESSELKING 👑 — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 7, 2024

For those who don’t know, Howe is one of the most prominent figures in hockey history. He was once the all-time leading goal scorer until Wayne Gretzky topped his mark of 801.

To this day, his record of 26 total seasons played in the NHL still stands. Howe ended his career with nearly 2000 points as he added over 1000 assists to his 800 goals.

For Howe, accumulating points and being physical went hand in hand. Because of this, an unofficial achievement in a hockey game where a player recorded a goal, an assist, and got in a fight was coined the “Gordie Howe Hat Trick.”

Kesselring keeping it 💯 with the first Gordie Howe hat trick in #UtahHC history! https://t.co/tOu11ZmJSC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 7, 2024

Kesselring opened the second period with an equalizing goal, dropped the gloves with Beck Malenstyn halfway through the period, and assisted on Jack McBain’s goal in the final minute.

Maybe the first goal and first fight in Utah HC will be remembered for longer, but this achievement is a more fun one that hockey fans can appreciate.

