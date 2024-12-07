Utah Hockey Club Makes Some History In Big Win Over Buffalo Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Utah Hockey Club started its east coast road trip out on a high note as they blew out the Buffalo Sabres, 5-2, at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Utah set a season-high for skaters to record a point with 12. On top of this, Michael Kesselring posted the first Gordie Howe Hat Trick in franchise history.

Utah will take on the Philadelphia Flyers tomorrow before returning to Salt Lake for a quick one-game stop at home.

Pregame

First Period

Schmaltz’s goal is being challenged for goaltender interference.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 7, 2024

Interference confirmed. No goal. Score remains 0-0. That’s the second goal disallowed for Schmaltz this season due to goaltender interference. https://t.co/L78XeEuy32 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 7, 2024

Per the #UtahHC broadcast, The NHL announced that the Schmaltz goal was overturned due to the fact that Hayton entered the crease on his own which impaired Buffalo’s goaltender. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 7, 2024

Buffalo has a very active and aggressive forecheck. Utah needs to be extra careful in their own zone and keep their heads up.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 7, 2024

Buffalo scores on a redirect. Buffalo 1

Utah 0 1P: 9:46#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 7, 2024

Ian Cole to the box for interference. Buffalo with their first power play opportunity of the afternoon.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 7, 2024

Sergachev to the box for interference. Buffalo Power Play returns to the ice. 1P: 1:21 Buffalo 1

Utah 0 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 7, 2024

End of 1st period. Buffalo 1

Utah 0 SOG Utah 10

Buffalo 7 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 7, 2024

An overturned Schmaltz goal and a few penalties killed a lot of the energy for #UtahHC in that first period. Need to generate more movement in the offensive zone and work the puck around. https://t.co/fo4hUkcsMb — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 7, 2024

Trailing by one after the first. pic.twitter.com/bEgdvgPAyO — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 7, 2024

Second Period

Michael Kesselring with a ROCKET on a wrist shot from the slot and Utah has tied the game 1-1. Gorgeous shot.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 7, 2024

Really nice work by the forwards and Hayton to keep this puck alive near the blue line and then Kesselring absolutely buries one top shelf from the slot. So much power and accuracy. Kesselring has such a good shot. https://t.co/eKVVbSzrgy — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 7, 2024

Sergachev scores and its 2-1! Two goals in 24 second for #UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 7, 2024

Filthy move by Carcone, great work going to the net, and then a heads up play by Sergachev to throw it into the empty goal. No interference because Carcone was shoved into Luukkonen by a Sabres defenseman. Utah leads 2-1 in the second period.#UtahHC https://t.co/lQ7OWmRryx — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 7, 2024

Kesselring dropped the gloves with Malenstyn. Didn’t overly appreciate a hit Malenstyn delivered on him behind the net and decided to scrap. Didn’t last too long. Both players will sit for 5 minutes.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 7, 2024

Michael Carcone is playing really well today. He’s using his speed and elusiveness to create opportunities close to the net. It was his effort that led to the Sergachev goal and he nearly just scored right in front. Been much more involved the last few games.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 7, 2024

Nick Schmaltz gets his 4th goal of the season and Utah leads 3-1! That was elite play from Kesselring to carry the puck through the zone and find Schmaltz on the backdoor. What a sequence.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 7, 2024

Great play by Kesselring to set up Schmaltz for his 4th of the season. Solid patience, carries the puck through the zone, nice move, and an elite pass to Schmaltz.#UtahHC leads 3-1 after 2 periods. What a game for Kesselring so far. https://t.co/fyQpgTAbXS — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 7, 2024

End 2nd period. Utah 3

Buffalo 1 SOG Utah 24

Buffalo 12#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 7, 2024

What a period for the boys! pic.twitter.com/szyoKTLU3a — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 7, 2024

Third Period

Jack McBain scores on a gorgeous assist from Logan Cooley! Utah leads 4-1 in the third period.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 7, 2024

The patience from Cooley here is ELITE. Then McBain plays the puck off his skate and goes top shelf to score. That line is just so good.#UtahHC https://t.co/a7UPDge9SQ — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 7, 2024

Kevin Stenlund scores and Utah leads 5-1! Rings it right off the post. Boy did they take advantage of those 4 days off eh?#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 7, 2024

Buffalo scores. Utah leads 5-2 with 2:20 remaining in the third period.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 7, 2024

Jiri Kulich scores with just over two minutes left in the third. #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/jXukntQl3J — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 7, 2024

What a way to start the day 👏 pic.twitter.com/siEvqLNxbh — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 7, 2024

