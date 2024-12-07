On the Site:
Utah Hockey Club Makes Some History In Big Win Over Buffalo Sabres

Dec 7, 2024, 1:48 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Utah Hockey Club started its east coast road trip out on a high note as they blew out the Buffalo Sabres, 5-2, at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Utah set a season-high for skaters to record a point with 12. On top of this, Michael Kesselring posted the first Gordie Howe Hat Trick in franchise history.

Utah will take on the Philadelphia Flyers tomorrow before returning to Salt Lake for a quick one-game stop at home.

Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

