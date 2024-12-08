Provo celebrates new downtown fire station

On the Site:
Dec 7, 2024, 5:32 PM

BY ALEX CABRERO


PROVO – Circling a calendar might not ever be something four-year-old Caden Broyles does. But he sure was looking forward to Saturday.

“Do you know what this is?”Ashley Broyles, Caden’s mother, asked him.

“That is a big fire truck,” Caden said with a big smile.

Provo’s new fire station will house more ladder trucks, deemed necessary to serve the ever-climbing city. Pictured Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

His parents had been telling him about seeing the fire trucks because Provo was hosting a celebration for its new downtown fire station.

So, naturally, Caden had to wear his red fire helmet he found at the store.

Ashley Broyles and her four-year-old son Caden attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new Provo fire station on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

“It was a random find and he really wanted it,” Ashley Broyles said.

Like many kids, Caden just has a fascination with firefighters.

Children attended Provo’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new fire station on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

“We have been at the park on 500 when there was a fire and so he was like, ‘Oh the firefighters are coming!’ And we were like, ‘Okay, but we are going to move out of the way here,’”  his mother said with a laugh.

So, Saturday just might have been his best day ever.

And not just for him, but for those kids who became firefighters.

“It is so exciting and it is a lot of fun to have a fire engine here,” Provo Fire Chief Jeremy Headman said.

Headman helped to cut the ribbon during the ceremony in front of a few hundred people.

Provo Fire Chief Jeremy Headman cut the ribbon at Saturday’s ceremony on Dec. 7, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

This new 12,000-square-foot building replaces the old Station 21 downtown that was built in the early 1970s.

With as fast as Provo is growing downtown, Headman said a new building to house more ladders trucks and engines was necessary.

“There is no more room to grow other than up in the downtown,” Headman said. “It is the busiest district we have in the city.”

Downtown Provo is the busiest district firefighters serve in the city. Pictured Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

And who knows?

This new station just might be where Caden works one day if his fascination becomes a career.

“I would totally support it. I think there are many jobs, including firefighting, that you are caring about the people around you,” Ashley Broyles said. “He can do anything.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Provo's new fire station on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV) A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Provo's new fire station on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV) Children look at fire trucks at the new Provo fire station on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV) A firetruck at Provo's new fire station at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 7, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV) Children attended Provo's ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new fire station on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV) Event attendees look at fire trucks at the new Provo fire station on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV) Community members attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Provo's new fire station, replacing Station 21 that was built in the early 1970s. Pictured Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV) Provo's new fire station will house more ladder trucks, deemed necessary to serve the ever-climbing city. Pictured Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV) Provo's new fire station will house more ladder trucks, deemed necessary to serve the ever-climbing city. Pictured Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV) An American flag used as part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Provo's new fire station on Dec. 7, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV) Flag bearers saluting the raised flag at Provo's new fire station's ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 7, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV) Ashley Broyles and her four-year-old son Caden attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new Provo fire station on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV) Provo Fire Chief Jeremy Headman cut the ribbon at Saturday's ceremony on Dec. 7, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV) Downtown Provo is the busiest district firefighters serve in the city. Pictured Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV) Downtown Provo is the busiest district firefighters serve in the city. Pictured Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

