Caleb Lohner To Debut For Utah Basketball Vs Saint Mary’s

After a surprisingly productive football campaign in which he caught four passes for four touchdowns, Lohner appears set to debut for the basketball program.

Caleb Lohner, Big Potential For Utah

At 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds, Lohner is another big body on the roster. In terms of his expected impact, Lohner will be counted on to be a solid role player for the Utes.

His addition gives Craig Smith another big man with valuable experience in the Big 12 Conference. It also provides added possibilities with lineups and player combinations.

Lohner played basketball at Baylor from 2022-23 (69 games) after transferring from BYU (2020-22) where he played in 62 games with 44 starts.

He saw action in all 35 games in 2023-24 at Baylor, averaging 2.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 9.2 minutes. Also played in 34 games in 2022-23, putting up 3.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 12.3 minutes per game.

He averaged 7.0 points and 6.4 rebounds as a sophomore at BYU, playing in 35 games with 31 starts. He started his career at BYU by averaging 7.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

