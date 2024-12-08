Several hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at West Jordan business

WEST JORDAN – At least 11 people are being transported to a hospital after there was a carbon monoxide leak at a business Saturday, causing an evacuation of the building.

Firefighters initially received a call of an unconscious person at Otto and Sons, according to Battalion Chief Chris Tervino.

Tervino reported that responders arrived to find the person, and said they were conscious enough to communicate with them. Firefighters said they then removed the person from the building.

Firefighters detected high levels of carbon monoxide, and evacuated the building, Tervino told KSL TV.

At the time of publication, 11 patients were reportedly transported to hospitals due to the high levels of carbon monoxide, all in various conditions.

“None were truly unconscious, however, they had high levels of CO in their blood,” Tervino told KSL TV.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.

This is a breaking story and may be udpated.