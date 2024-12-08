These oven gloves sold via QVC are being recalled, here’s why

SALT LAKE CITY — If you have the oven gloves pictured above, stop using them. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the gloves, which were sold by QVC, may not work properly and could present a burn hazard.

The shopping channel has received more than 160 reports of “insufficient heat protection,” connected to these globes. QVC said there have been 92 reports of minor burns.

QVC is voluntarily recalling the Temp-tation Oven Gloves. According to a press release, the gloves were sold in single pairs, in sets of two, and in other sets.

Consumers may have purchased the gloves from QVC, via their television or digital outlets, between August 2018 and August 2024.

These are the model numbers in question:

K51459

K76398

K47973

K48879

K85322

K96004

K92603

K308719

K309220

K309388

K309516

The USCPS said the gloves are made of cotton and elastane. The words “Temp-tations by Tara” are printed on a label inside the gloves.

Consumers need to register for the recall. You’ll need to take a picture of the gloves in order to register.

After QVC validates your registration the company will send you a check.