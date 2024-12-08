On the Site:
CONSUMER

These oven gloves sold via QVC are being recalled, here’s why

Dec 7, 2024, 6:59 PM

QVC has recalled these Temp-tations Oven Gloves after multiple complaints that they don't work properly. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY SIMONE SEIKALY, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — If you have the oven gloves pictured above, stop using them. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the gloves, which were sold by QVC, may not work properly and could present a burn hazard.

The shopping channel has received more than 160 reports of “insufficient heat protection,” connected to these globes. QVC said there have been 92 reports of minor burns.

QVC is voluntarily recalling the Temp-tation Oven Gloves. According to a press release, the gloves were sold in single pairs, in sets of two, and in other sets.

Consumers may have purchased the gloves from QVC, via their television or digital outlets, between August 2018 and August 2024.

These are the model numbers in question:

  • K51459
  • K76398
  • K47973
  • K48879
  • K85322
  • K96004
  • K92603
  • K308719
  • K309220
  • K309388
  • K309516

The USCPS said the gloves are made of cotton and elastane. The words “Temp-tations by Tara” are printed on a label inside the gloves.

Consumers need to register for the recall. You’ll need to take a picture of the gloves in order to register.

After QVC validates your registration the company will send you a check.

