‘Women of the World’ celebration honors refugee women’s achievements

Dec 7, 2024, 9:51 PM

'Women of the World' held its 14th annual celebration of refugee women's achievements on Saturday, ...

'Women of the World' held its 14th annual celebration of refugee women's achievements on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – ‘Women of the World’ held its 14th annual celebration Saturday to recognize refugee women and all they’ve achieved.

The celebration, held Saturday afternoon at the Salt Lake County Government Center, included an award banquet to highlight the women that the organization has helped reach major milestones this year.

‘Women of the World’ held its 14th annual celebration of refugee women’s achievements on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (KSL TV)

Samira Harnish, the founder and director of ‘Women of the ‘World‘, said that the organization helps women who come from all over the world.

“We help them with their resources, with applying for college, how to apply for a job and write their resume,” Harnish said.

The organization uses key programs to help women achieve their goals in Utah, including conversational English training, holistic health support, job skills development, education advancement, and community advocacy.

Harnish told KSL TV that many of the women who received certificates Saturday got their college degrees this year.

“They are (the) first generation to go to college, so we are very proud of them, and we want to give them that certificate today to highlight them and appreciate them for what they’re doing,” Harnish said.

‘Women of the World’ held its 14th annual celebration of refugee women’s achievements on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (KSL TV)

Founded in 2009, Harnish said the community had some misconceptions about the work she was trying to achieve through the organization.

“They have that (misconception), they think they are homeless, they’re taking over taxes, they’re taking over jobs,” Harnish said. “But believe it or not, they’re paying their taxes. They are thriving in our state.”

Harnish said that last year, ‘Women of the World’ helped five women use their newfound skills to get jobs, which she said added an estimated $1.8 million to Utah’s economy.

“Utah is very rich with diversity, and Utah is the best place to be because we have the volunteers, and they have the support from the people around us,” Harnish said. “I would appreciate Utahns for giving a second chance to these women.”

'Women of the World' held its 14th annual celebration of refugee women's achievements on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (KSL TV)

The organization said that honoring the women, who have “overcome significant challenges and barriers to achieve self-reliance and build fulfilling lives in their new home,” was a chance to meet courageous women, rally community support, and reflect the ongoing blending of cultures.

To learn more about the organization, you can visit their website by clicking here.

'Women of the World' held its 14th annual celebration of refugee women's achievements on Saturday, ...

