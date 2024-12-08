On the Site:
An early Christmas for Utah kids and families in need

Dec 7, 2024, 9:58 PM

Students and chaperones line up at Walmart in South Jordan for the Jordan Education Foundation Christmas for Kids event. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

BY SIMONE SEIKALY, KSL NEWSRADIO


WEST JORDAN — It’s not quite Christmas yet, but it surely felt like it today for hundreds of teenagers in the Jordan School District.

Along with volunteer chaperones, students went on an early shopping spree at Walmart in South Jordan. Each had $150.00 to spend on either themselves or their families. Teachers nominated the kids that ended up in the program.

The Jordan Education Foundation’s Christmas for Kids program made the day possible. The foundation gathers funds from donors and local businesses all year long to help the teens at this time of year.

“It’s about helping the community, providing a good place,” said Kit Bate, a Jordan Education Foundation board member and the chairman of Christmas for Kids.

“This time of year in particular, kids that don’t have things, it’s highlighted for them. If we can do something to help that, give them something that they wouldn’t have been able to have on their own … help them know that they’re recognized and important, that’s the goal.”

According to Bate, 40% of refugees in Utah attend classes in the Jordan School District. That’s why some of today’s purchases weren’t toys or electronics.

“A lot of times, they just need pillows …. or maybe they just need food. They’re buying Christmas dinner for their family,” said Bate.

