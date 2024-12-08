BYU Football Signs Kalani Sitake To ‘Long-Term’ Extension

PROVO, Utah—BYU Football has signed head coach Kalani Sitake to a “long-term” contract extension.

The school announced late Saturday night that Sitake, whose contract previously ran through 2027, is locked into an extension. BYU did not announce the length of the extension.

Tom Holmoe on Kalani Sitake: ‘Created a culture that fits the mission of Brigham Young University’

“I’m thrilled to announce a long-term agreement to extend Kalani Sitake as BYU’s Head Football Coach,” said BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe.

“In his nine years at the helm of the Cougs, Kalani has created a culture that fits the mission of Brigham Young University and our sponsoring institution—The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Kalani builds strong connections with our football student athletes that help them grow and develop as players on the field, and, more importantly, he helps strengthen our men for their lives after football. Kalani’s signing signals his loyalty to a program he has poured much of his life into as a young fan, a player and our head coach. With college football experiencing so many recent changes, it’s good to know we will have a consistent leader for a long time in Kalani Sitake.”

BYU football is riding high after a 10-2 record in the 2024 season and a 7-2 mark in the Big 12 Conference.

The Cougars reached as high as No. 6 in the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

Sitake has led BYU to three double-digit-win seasons during his nine seasons as BYU’s head coach. The former BYU player has been in the head coach position since 2016.

Kalani Sitake weighs in on the extension

During the 2021 season, he interviewed for positions but stayed on board with BYU for what the school at the time referred to as an “unprecedented” extension entering BYU’s Big 12 era.

“I am grateful for the continued confidence and support I receive in my role leading the BYU football program from President Shane Reese, Vice President Keith Vorkink, Athletic Director Tom Holmoe and Deputy AD Brian Santiago,” said Kalani Sitake. “I have said this many times, but before I became the coach at BYU, I was first a Cougar fan and then a player here. We have the best fans in the world. I remain humbled to be the head coach at this great university and believe in its mission. I love the outstanding young men, coaches and staff we have in our program, and I’m excited about the opportunities we have ahead competing in the Big 12 Conference.”

