Cold front rolls in Sunday evening, expecting better air quality

SALT LAKE CITY — A cold front rolling in through Northern Utah Sunday evening is expected to bring a temperature drop while lowering inversion levels.

In an X post from the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City, a Pacific Northwest storm is expected to drop temperatures through Monday, averaging 5-10 degrees below the seasonal norm.

Although colder, the storm is expected to weaken inversion levels, improving visibility and air quality throughout parts of Northern Utah.

We'll see noticeably colder temperatures across the area by Monday behind a cold front. The storm system will also mix out or at least noticeably weaken northern Utah valley inversions. There will be some light snow for northern Utah, but accumulations should be light. #utwx pic.twitter.com/kHxDQzB1ky — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 8, 2024

Along with this cold front, expect there to be light snow Monday morning.