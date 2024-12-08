On the Site:
Cold front rolls in Sunday evening, expecting better air quality

Dec 8, 2024, 9:36 AM

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


SALT LAKE CITY — A cold front rolling in through Northern Utah Sunday evening is expected to bring a temperature drop while lowering inversion levels.

In an X post from the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City, a Pacific Northwest storm is expected to drop temperatures through Monday, averaging 5-10 degrees below the seasonal norm.

Although colder, the storm is expected to weaken inversion levels, improving visibility and air quality throughout parts of Northern Utah.

Along with this cold front, expect there to be light snow Monday morning.

