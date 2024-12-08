Multiple vehicle wreck caused by light snow dusting, police say

MILLCREEK — Four vehicles were involved in weather-caused accidents Sunday on the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near 3300 S.

Sgt. Mike Alexander of the Utah Highway Patrol said the event started with a crash involving a semi truck, after which the van lost control and hit the barrier on the left.

While investigating those crashes, Alexander said an SUV rolled off the embankment next to the 3300 S. northbound on-ramp after traveling too fast on the snow patch.

A few minutes later, the UHP sergeant said a pickup rolled down the embankment as well.

A total of four cars crashed in the area, with no injuries to the occupants reported.

This story is breaking and may be updated.