On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Quarterbacks Isaac Wilson, Brandon Rose To Enter The Transfer Portal

Dec 8, 2024, 9:34 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY—Utah freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson has decided to enter the transfer portal, which officially opens on Monday.

After a difficult true freshman season in which he was thrust into a starting role, Wilson will enter the portal to assess his options. According to a source, Wilson will also have the option of returning to Utah.

Utah QB Isaac Wilson True Freshman Campaign

Wilson finished the season with 127 completions out of 225 attempts, which generated 1,510 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

After Cameron Rising’s injury, Wilson had to step up as the starter. He would face ups and downs, which led to a 2-5 record at the helm.

Andy Ludwig’s resignation likely influenced the decision. Wilson committed to Utah in large part because of the pro-style offense Ludwig called.

After Jason Beck’s hiring, Utah will not only have a new offense, but his hiring will lead to the addition of a quarterback or two from the portal as well.

Brandon Rose Also Hit The Portal

Wilson is actually the second quarterback to declare for the transfer portal. Brandon Rose announced his intentions to hit the portal on Saturday night.

Rose spent three seasons at Utah and finally earned an opportunity to start this season. He provided a spark against the BYU Cougars and led the offense to multiple scoring drives in the first half.

An unfortunate foot injury drastically altered his ability to execute in the second half of the game. He suffered a season-ending foot injury that required surgery shortly after the game.

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Quarterbacks Isaac Wilson, Brandon Rose To Enter The Transfer Portal

Utah has to rebuilt offensively after Isaac Wilson and Brandon Rose announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five College Football Playoff Spots Secured In Hectic Weekend

Tickets to the first edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff were punched around the country on Friday and Saturday as conference top dogs participated in their respective championship games.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Signs Kalani Sitake To ‘Long-Term’ Extension

BYU locks up Kalani Sitake to a long-term contract extension.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways: Utah Learned Tough Lessons In 72-63 Loss To Saint Mary’s

The Utes nearly overcame a complete no-show effort in the first half but ran out of gas down the stretch in 72-63 loss to Saint Mary's.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Caleb Lohner To Debut For Utah Basketball Vs Saint Mary’s

After a surprisingly successful Utah football campaign, Caleb Lohner is set to debut for the basketball program against Saint Mary's.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Arizona State Roars Into College Football Playoffs, Waits To See Who Joins Them

Forget about rankings and analytics tied to Arizona State. Does anyone really want to face the Sun Devils in the College Football Playoff?

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Utah Quarterbacks Isaac Wilson, Brandon Rose To Enter The Transfer Portal