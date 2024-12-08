Utah Quarterbacks Isaac Wilson, Brandon Rose To Enter The Transfer Portal

SALT LAKE CITY—Utah freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson has decided to enter the transfer portal, which officially opens on Monday.

After a difficult true freshman season in which he was thrust into a starting role, Wilson will enter the portal to assess his options. According to a source, Wilson will also have the option of returning to Utah.

Utah QB Isaac Wilson True Freshman Campaign

Wilson finished the season with 127 completions out of 225 attempts, which generated 1,510 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

After Cameron Rising’s injury, Wilson had to step up as the starter. He would face ups and downs, which led to a 2-5 record at the helm.

Andy Ludwig’s resignation likely influenced the decision. Wilson committed to Utah in large part because of the pro-style offense Ludwig called.

After Jason Beck’s hiring, Utah will not only have a new offense, but his hiring will lead to the addition of a quarterback or two from the portal as well.

Brandon Rose Also Hit The Portal

Wilson is actually the second quarterback to declare for the transfer portal. Brandon Rose announced his intentions to hit the portal on Saturday night.

Rose spent three seasons at Utah and finally earned an opportunity to start this season. He provided a spark against the BYU Cougars and led the offense to multiple scoring drives in the first half.

An unfortunate foot injury drastically altered his ability to execute in the second half of the game. He suffered a season-ending foot injury that required surgery shortly after the game.

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.