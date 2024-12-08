On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

VA funding first psychedelic-assisted therapy study since the 1960s

Dec 8, 2024, 10:44 AM

U.S. Army soldiers in Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 15. The Department of Veterans ...

U.S. Army soldiers in Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 15. The Department of Veterans Affairs announced the funding of a study into psychedelic-assisted therapy to treat post-traumatic stress disorder in veterans. (Brandon Vasquez, U.S. Army)

(Brandon Vasquez, U.S. Army)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY COLLIN LEONARD, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is planning to study the effects of a psychedelic drug on veterans as the regulatory landscape behind psychedelic treatment shifts.

The study, which is affiliated with Brown and Yale universities, is meant to understand the effectiveness and safety of MDMA — technically called 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine and commonly referred to as ecstasy — on veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and alcohol use disorder, according to a press release sent Tuesday.

While there have been small studies at VA facilities using external funds, this is the first time the VA has funded a psychedelic-assisted therapy study since the 1960s, the release says.

“I think one of the challenges with PTSD or trauma exposure is we try to fit it into a nice neat box,” said Dr. Steve Sugden, the Utah Psychiatrist Association president and a brigade commander in the U.S. Army Reserves. “Unfortunately, people just don’t respond well always to the nice, neat box approach.”

There are over 127,000 veterans in Utah, according to the VA’s 2023 report, on top of an estimated 16,000 active duty National Guard and reserve members. PTSD among military members is higher than the general population, with around 7% of veterans reporting having it at some point in their life. If deployed, that number increases significantly, according to VA data.

Those who were part of operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom report PTSD levels of 29%.

How PTSD is treated

The first line of treatment for PTSD is a class of drugs called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, commonly called SSRIs, and therapy that works to “integrate (a patient’s) experiences of the past,” Sugden said.

“The therapy, the medications work for many people,” according to Sugden. Someone experiencing symptoms of PTSD may find themselves locked into extremes between a fight-or-flight trauma response and the opposite, where they freeze and can’t react or experience emotion.

“The window of tolerance is that space between where the body is in hyper reaction and hypo reaction,” Sugden says. That window is what he and other providers work to expand so that patients can establish for themselves a lifestyle more resilient to stress — exercise, sleep, improved connectedness, less substance use, and more.

For some, the medication and therapy do not seem to work. According to one study, some engaged in trauma-focused psychotherapy, the gold standard treatment for PTSD, have continued symptoms and drop out of therapy. SSRI medication does not work for an estimated 35% to 47% of people, the study says.

“A lot of times, these individuals are going to struggle,” Sugden said. “They struggle with acceptance, they struggle with relationships, they struggle with any type of way of trying to slow down the brain enough where they can have this better balance in their lives.”

Oftentimes, those with PTSD turn to substance abuse. “Many individuals have recurrent substance use and struggle to maintain long-term sobriety because their trauma symptoms have not been adequately treated,” he said.

“However you kind of slice it, the two of those really go hand in hand,” Sugden said. “They’re not finding balance, and so it’s just easier just to go to numb.”

MDMA and regulators

MDMA is currently classified by the Drug Enforcement Administration as a Schedule I substance with “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”

In 2017, MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD received a Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the Food and Drug Administration, and a new drug application from Lykos Therapeutics was fast-tracked with a priority review in February.

That review ended in disappointment for the company, however. In June, an FDA psychopharmacologic drugs advisory committee voted 10-1 against recommending approval of the drug, in combination with therapy, due to concerns about the phase 3 study design and potential health risks. Approval of the drug-therapy combination was officially denied in August.

Policymakers, clinicians from the VA, scientists, and others met in Denver in September to “assess the state of existing scientific evidence regarding psychedelic-assisted therapies,” coming away with the recommendation that the VA begin funding its studies, according to a press release.

A grant of $1.5 million was awarded over five years for the first study, the release says, scheduled to begin in 2025 at the Providence VA Medical Center in Rhode Island and the West Haven VA Medical Center in Connecticut.

The study of psychedelics within the Department of Defense has also been authorized by the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2024.

MDMA and therapy

“I think that they’re trying to decrease the stigma behind seeking this as an alternative therapy,” Sugden said, adding that what is being considered is a very regulated amount, “a fraction of what is used in a nonregulatory state” in the ’60s and ’70s.

Psychedelics are “potentially part of a solution; they are not the whole solution,” Sugden said. “I think it gives us another armament; it’s another arrow in the quiver.”

He says therapy is critically important in the equation of MDMA-assisted therapy treatment. “Those who have done the research on this, we all talk about (therapy) being almost the most important part of it,” Sugden said.

Currently, there are serious concerns about increased access to the drug if it is reclassified to a lower schedule and the resulting abuse that could occur. Self-medicating with psychedelics or any other unprescribed substances is highly discouraged by providers. Shortcuts could become commonplace in what is an hours-long process with highly trained facilitators during studies.

Essentially, much more research must be done on expanded population subsections, including active military and veterans.

If a veteran were to walk into the VA tomorrow presenting symptoms of PTSD, it is highly unlikely they will be treated with MDMA and therapy, according to Sugden. But five years down the road, it might be a different story.

“The analogy I like is: It provides the scaffolding around the remodel,” Sugden said. “In the end, if it makes it easier for a person to try to engage in making the lifestyle changes. I think that’s phenomenal.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

U.S. Army soldiers in Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 15. The Department of Veterans ...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

VA funding first psychedelic-assisted therapy study since the 1960s

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is planning to study the effects of a psychedelic drug on veterans as the regulatory landscape behind psychedelic treatment shifts.

4 seconds ago

Steve Mensch speaks onstage during the Atlanta Film Festival’s 2019 IMAGE Film Awards Gala at Fox...

Michelle Watson, Dan Heching and Megan Thomas, CNN

Steve Mensch, Tyler Perry Studios president, dies in plane crash

Steve Mensch, the president and general manager of studio operations at Tyler Perry Studios, died in a plane crash Friday night, according to officials.

15 hours ago

QVC has recalled these Temp-tations Oven Gloves after multiple complaints that they don't work prop...

Simone Seikaly, KSL NewsRadio

These oven gloves sold via QVC are being recalled, here’s why

If you have the oven gloves pictured above, stop using them. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the gloves, which were sold by QVC, may not work properly and could present a burn hazard.

16 hours ago

A New York City Police officer walks through brush and foliage in Central Park near 64th Street and...

Associated Press

Search for UnitedHealthcare CEO’s killer yields evidence, but few answers

As the search for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killer goes on, investigators are reckoning with a tantalizing dichotomy: They have troves of evidence, but the shooter remains an enigma.

18 hours ago

Members of the New York police crime scene unit pick up cups marking the spots where bullets lie as...

Associated Press

UnitedHealthcare CEO’s shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance

For years, patients in the U.S. healthcare system have grown frustrated with a bureaucracy they don’t understand.

19 hours ago

A tractor travels down Hunt Road in front of a "Let's Stop Lava Ridge" sign near the Minidoka Natio...

Associated Press

Feds approve scaled-down Idaho wind farm near historic Japanese American incarceration site

The federal government has approved a scaled-down wind farm in Idaho despite local opposition.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

VA funding first psychedelic-assisted therapy study since the 1960s