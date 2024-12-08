SMU Beats Alabama To Finalize First 12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket

(AP) – SMU captured the last open spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff on Sunday, bumping Alabama out of the first 12-team bracket that placed undefeated Oregon at No. 1.

The selection committee preferred the Mustangs (11-2), losers of a heartbreaker in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game, who had a far less difficult schedule than Alabama (9-3) of the SEC but, ultimately, still one fewer loss.

THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKET IS SET 🏆🙌 Which two teams will meet in the championship game? pic.twitter.com/sZsiYBA3mO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 8, 2024

The expanded bracket marks a new era for college football, though the Alabama-SMU debate made clear that there is no perfect formula for identifying a champion.

The tournament starts Dec. 20-21 with four first-round games involving teams seeded 5-12. It concludes Jan. 20 with the national title game in Atlanta.

RELATED: Five College Football Playoff Spots Secured In Hectic Weekend

Georgia, Boise State and Arizona State join Oregon with first-round byes

Georgia, the SEC champion, was seeded second; Boise State, the Mountain West champion, earned the third seed; and Big 12 titlist Arizona State got the fourth seed and the fourth and final first-round bye.

All will play in quarterfinals at bowl games on Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

THE CFP SCHEDULE 🍿 No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Indiana

Fri. Dec. 20, 8pm ET | ESPN No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 11 SMU

Sat. Dec. 21, 12pm ET | TNT & Max No. 5 Texas vs. No. 12 Clemson

Sat. Dec. 21, 4pm ET | TNT & Max No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Tennessee

Sat. Dec. 21, 8pm ET |… pic.twitter.com/WAjeLJ4m68 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 8, 2024

Clemson stole a bid and the 12th seed with its crazy win over SMU — the result that ultimately cost Alabama a spot in the field. The Tigers moved to No. 16 in the rankings, but got in as the fifth-best conference winner.

RELATED: Arizona State Roars Into College Football Playoffs

Texas, Penn St, Notre Dame and Ohio St get home field in first round

There was some tension around how the rest of the teams were seeded because that determined who gets home-field advantage in the first round. The games, with exact dates and times still pending, are No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas; No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State; No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame; and No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.