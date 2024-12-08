Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Gives Atlanta Lead With Opening-Drive Touchdown

MINNEAPOLIS – Former BYU running back Tyler Allgeier powered his way into the end zone on the Falcons’ first drive of the game in week 14.

The red zone handoff was Allgeier’s first touch of the game, and he made the most of it.

Sign up for the KSL Sports Pro Football Challenge!

On the opening drive, QB Kirk Cousins completed five of six passes and starting back Bijan Robinson took five carries for 11 yards to set the offense up inside the 10-yard line.

Allgeier makes his money in short-yardage situations and that’s exactly why Atlanta called his number on 1st & goal.

The score was Allgeier’s third of the season.

RELATED: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Gets Help From Teammates On Way Into End Zone

TOUCHDOWN TYLER ALLGEIER!!!!!! — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 8, 2024

In 2023, Allgeier set his career high with four rushing touchdowns. With four games left on the schedule, the former Cougar will have plenty of time to tie or surpass that mark.

So far this year, Allgeier has 94 carries for 451 yards and three touchdowns.

About Tyler Allgeier

The Fontana, California native played for the Cougars from 2018-21. He played linebacker before switching to running back full-time ahead of the 2020 season.

During his time in Provo, Allgeier ran the ball 452 times for 2,899 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Allgeier set BYU’s single-season rushing record with 1,601 yards on the ground in 2021.

Welcome to the Dirty Bird Arcade 🕹 pic.twitter.com/UhODznDadP — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 4, 2022

Following his standout career in Provo, the Falcons selected the former Cougar running back with the No. 151 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his rookie season in 2022, Allgeier carried the ball 210 times for 1,035 yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded 16 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown.

In 2023, Allgeier took 186 carries for 683 yards and four touchdowns. In the passing game, he had 18 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @CHoltSports