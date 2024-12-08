BYU Moves Up Slightly In Final College Football Playoff Top 25

On the Site:
PROVO, Utah The final College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings for the 2024 season were released on Sunday.

BYU, who finished 10-2 this season, moved up one spot in the final College Football Playoff Top 25. After being off during Championship Week, BYU moved up from No. 18 to No. 17.

BYU moved past Iowa State, who lost to Arizona State in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Cyclones dropped to No. 18.

BYU was ranked in every Top 25 release of the College Football Playoff rankings in the 2024 season. They reached as high as No. 6 in the rankings before dropping two consecutive games to Kansas and eventual Big 12 Champion Arizona State. That caused BYU to slip to No. 19.

They settle in for the season at No. 17.

It’s the third time in the Kalani Sitake era that BYU is ranked in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings. The 2024 final ranking is the lowest of the three (2020: 16; 2021: 13).

BYU was one of four teams from the Big 12 Conference ranked in the final CFP Top 25.

Arizona State finished ranked No. 12 and will play in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Day on January 1 against either Texas or Clemson.

The other Big 12 teams include Iowa State at No. 18 and Colorado at No. 23.

College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings

Week 16, 2024 season

1. Oregon

2. Georgia

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Tennessee

8. Indiana

9. Boise State

10. SMU

11. Alabama

12. Arizona State

13. Miami

14. Ole Miss

15. South Carolina

16. Clemson

17. BYU

18. Iowa State

19. Missouri

20. Illinois

21. Syracuse

22. Army

23. Colorado

24. UNLV

25. Memphis

BYU football history in College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings

2020

Week 13: 14

Week 14: 13

Week 15: 18

Week 16: 17

Final Ranking: 16

2021

Week 10: 15

Week 11: 14

Week 12: 14

Week 13: 13

Week 14: 12

Final Ranking: 13

2024

Week 11: 9

Week 12: 6

Week 13: 14

Week 14: 19

Week 15: 18

Final Ranking: 17

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

