On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah Catholics helped rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral after 2019 fire

Dec 8, 2024, 12:32 PM

Utah's contribution may not have been much, but it helped make the reopening happen. (KSLTV)...

Utah's contribution may not have been much, but it helped make the reopening happen. (KSLTV)

(KSLTV)

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY  Catholics in Utah helped play a small part in the rebuilding of France’s Notre Dame Cathedral. Nearly destroyed by fire in 2019, Notre Dame underwent costly construction and finally reopened on Dec. 7th in Paris. Utah’s contribution may not have been much, but it helped make the reopening happen.

It’s the sound of a new day in Paris, echoed here in Salt Lake City.

“Our bells rang here at Noon to be in sync with them,” Pastor/Rector of Salt Lake’s Cathedral of the Madeleine Father Martin Diaz.

“I would’ve loved to have been there today, to see the opening,” Diaz said.

Father Diaz is thrilled to see the rebirth of Notre Dame in Paris. “And now today, it’s just, ya know… joy, it’s complete joy,” Diaz said.

When the fire-ravaged France’s famed Cathedral in 2019, Father Diaz said the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City raised money statewide to help rebuild it, including downtown at the Cathedral of the Madeleine.

“We raised about $5,000, which for us to take up a collection on Sunday is a very substantial amount,” Diaz said.

Though small, like the widow’s mite from the Bible, Diaz feels proud they now have a piece of Notre Dame.

“I know that my very small collection, my very small gift is some part of that cathedral… you know that a little part of this floor belongs to you, a little part of this paint belongs to you,” Diaz said.

Father Diaz also knows how much each contribution, like Utah’s, meant to Notre Dame’s then-Rector Patrick Chauvet, who Diaz met shortly after the fire.

“What he talked about is we’d been there for 800 years, and we’re going for another 8,” Diaz said.

Those next 800 years start today.

“Write down this in history, it’s history in the making,” Diaz said.

The Cathedral of the Madeleine had its own restoration work done recently. It just finished up a two-year project in February to restore the floors, so they know how much each little bit helps.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Utah's contribution may not have been much, but it helped make the reopening happen. (KSLTV)...

Brian Carlson

Utah Catholics helped rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral after 2019 fire

Nearly destroyed by fire in 2019, Notre Dame underwent costly construction and finally reopened on Dec. 7th in Paris. Utah's contribution may not have been much, but it helped make the reopening happen.

6 seconds ago

beehive logo...

Alton Barnhart

Multiple vehicle wreck caused by light snow dusting, police say

Four vehicles were involved in a weather-caused accident on the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 at 3300 S. 

3 hours ago

FILE: Inversion traps pollution in Salt Lake Valley (Photo: Chopper 5)...

Alton Barnhart

Cold front rolls in Sunday evening, expecting better air quality

A cold front rolling in through Northern Utah Sunday evening is expected to bring a temperature drop while lowering inversion levels.

3 hours ago

FILE: A Utah Transit Authority ski bus drives up Big Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023....

Sam Herrera

Winter parking reservations go into effect in Big Cottonwood Canyon this month

Winter parking rules will go into effect for the season at Big Cottonwood Canyon in late December.

4 hours ago

Students and chaperones line up at Walmart in South Jordan for the Jordan Education Foundation Chri...

Simone Seikaly, KSL NewsRadio

An early Christmas for Utah kids and families in need

It’s not quite Christmas yet, but it surely felt like it today for hundreds of teenagers in the Jordan School District.

15 hours ago

'Women of the World' held its 14th annual celebration of refugee women's achievements on Saturday, ...

Carlysle Price

‘Women of the World’ celebration honors refugee women’s achievements

'Women of the World' held its 14th annual celebration Saturday to recognize refugee women and all they've achieved.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Utah Catholics helped rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral after 2019 fire