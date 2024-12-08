On the Site:
CRIME

SLCPD warns Hyundai and Kia owners of recent thefts

Dec 8, 2024, 1:42 PM

FILE — Police lights shown in West Valley City on Sept. 24, 2024. (Nathanial Gillis, KSL TV)

BY ALTON BARNHART


SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department warned Hyundai and Kia vehicle owners Sunday morning to be aware of recent thefts.

The SLCPD’s Crime Intel and Analysis Unit (CIAU) reported an increase in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts, most specifically in the Rose Park area. 

Between November 23 and December 6, a total of 13 thefts or attempted thefts involving Kia and Hyundai vehicles were reported.

The thefts occur mostly at night, between 4 and 7 a.m. when suspects would smash in windows, damage steering columns and ignition to start the vehicle, or steal them with the key fob left inside.

The SLCPD engaged in a multifaceted approach to reduce crime in July 2011. The main points to investigate were a motivated offender, a victim, and a place where offenders and victims interact.

Depending on time and place, each repeated theft will be assigned to a specific patrol Watch Commander responsible for conducting directed patrols and coordinating efforts in the impacted areas.

Residents are reminded to take steps to prevent their cars from being stolen, including never leaving a vehicle running while unattended.

The SLCPD also wants to remind drivers to never leave their keys or key fobs inside a vehicle.

If you notice any suspicious activity or a possible attempt of theft, the SLCPD encourages you to call 9-1-1.

