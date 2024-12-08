On the Site:
BYU Football To Face Big 12 Foe Colorado In Alamo Bowl

Dec 8, 2024, 12:41 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will play in the Alamo Bowl against fellow Big 12 foe Colorado.

The All-Big 12 matchup is due to conference realignment. Alamo Bowl’s pairings are Big 12 versus a Pac-12 legacy team. That’s why BYU and Colorado are squaring off in the postseason despite being in the same league.

Former Pac-12 programs will be classified as “Pac-12” teams in the Bowl Season until 2026.

BYU and Colorado didn’t play against each other in the 2024 regular season. The programs in bordering states haven’t squared off on the gridiron since the 1988 Freedom Bowl.

Colorado leads the all-time series against BYU 8-3-1. They are scheduled to meet in the 2025 season at Folsom Field in Big 12 play.

Both teams enter this matchup ranked in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings. BYU, at 10-2, is No. 17, and Colorado, at 9-3, is No. 23.

The matchup pits BYU against a Colorado program led by “Coach Prime,” Deion Sanders.

Colorado is led by superstars WR/DB Travis Hunter and QB Shedeur Sanders.

This year will be BYU’s 41st bowl appearance in program history and their first berth in the Alamo Bowl. Colorado is making their third appearance in the Alamo Bowl since 2016.

It’s the first year BYU will play in the Bowl Season as a member of the Big 12 Conference. Last year, BYU missed the postseason with a losing record in the regular season.

BYU is led by three First Team All-Big 12 performers in defensive end Tyler Batty, offensive tackle Caleb Etienne, and Co-Special Teams Player of the Year Will Ferrin.

The 2024 Alamo Bowl, played inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will kick off on Saturday, December 28 p.m. (MST).

2024 Alamo Bowl

No. 18 BYU vs. No. 23 Colorado

Date: Saturday, December 28

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. (MST)

TV: ABC

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

