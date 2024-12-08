Utah Hockey Club Vs. Philadelphia Flyers Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

PHILADELPHIA- After dominating the Sabers in Buffalo yesterday morning, the Utah Hockey Club will look to go undefeated on the quick trip to the East Coast as they take on the Flyers in the City of Brotherly Love.

Stay tuned right here for live updates, expert analysis, and more throughout the game in Philadelphia.

Pregame

Ending the weekend with a cheesesteak. 😋 📍: Wells Fargo Center

⏰: 5:30PM MT

📺: UtahHC+ and Utah 16

📻: KSL Sports Zone pic.twitter.com/sDSIfYagre — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 8, 2024

Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @tanner_tripp