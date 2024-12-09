On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Man accused of dousing woman in gasoline, lighting her on fire

Dec 8, 2024, 5:15 PM

FILE — Police lights shown in West Valley City on Sept. 24, 2024. (Nathanial Gillis, KSL TV)...

FILE — Police lights shown in West Valley City on Sept. 24, 2024. (Nathanial Gillis, KSL TV)

(Nathanial Gillis, KSL TV)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

OGDEN – A man is facing charges after he was accused of pouring gas on a woman and lighting her on fire.

Gregory Youngblood, 57, is facing charges for one count of aggravated arson, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to an affidavit.

Charging documents state that at approximately 1:53 a.m. Friday, 911 was called about an assault at a residence on Lincoln Ave., where a woman had suffered burns.

“The victim could be heard by dispatchers screaming in the background of the call and could be heard yelling that someone had thrown gasoline on her and set her on fire,” documents state.

The woman also disclosed her alleged attacker’s name during the phone call, police report.

Upon arrival, police found the woman standing in the street with severe burns to her face, chest, shoulder, arm, and hair, charging documents state.

“Based on the extent of the victim’s injuries, it appeared that the burning had caused serious bodily injury as they would likely result in serious permanent disfigurement,” documents state.

The victim reportedly told police that she was inside the residence with a friend who was planning to give Youngblood and the victim a ride. The victim disclosed that she and Youngblood had been “arguing on and off for several days ahead of this incident,” and she had made comments that she did not like that Youngblood was going to get a ride with them, documents state.

According to the affidavit, Youngblood then entered the room the two friends were in, “threw gasoline on her, and set the gasoline on fire resulting in the burn injuries to her person.”

Police stated that a witness told them Youngblood threw the victim to the floor, attacked her further, then fled the scene.

Police reported finding evidence that the attack occurred inside the residence due to burn damage and scorch marks found on walls and furniture.

Police were not able to locate Youngblood in the area, and obtained a warrant to locate his phone, per the affidavit.

At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, police reported Youngblood had been located in Riverdale and was in agent custody. Agents reportedly found a glass pipe with burn residue inside, “the type commonly used to smoke methamphetamine,” while apprehending him.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

FILE — Police lights shown in West Valley City on Sept. 24, 2024. (Nathanial Gillis, KSL TV)...

Carlysle Price

Man accused of dousing woman in gasoline, lighting her on fire

A man is facing charges after he was accused of pouring gas on a woman and lighting her on fire.

5 seconds ago

FILE — Police lights shown in West Valley City on Sept. 24, 2024. (Nathanial Gillis, KSL TV)...

Alton Barnhart

SLCPD warns Hyundai and Kia owners of recent thefts

The Salt Lake City Police Department warned Hyundai and Kia vehicle owners Sunday morning to be aware of recent thefts.

4 hours ago

A New York City Police officer walks through brush and foliage in Central Park near 64th Street and...

Associated Press

Search for UnitedHealthcare CEO’s killer yields evidence, but few answers

As the search for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killer goes on, investigators are reckoning with a tantalizing dichotomy: They have troves of evidence, but the shooter remains an enigma.

1 day ago

15-year-old Teegan Robinson, next to his mother, talking about the encounter with man who allegedly...

Andrew Adams

‘Trying to run me over’: Price teen gives play-by-play of being chased by a truck

A man was booked on suspicion of attempted murder after police said he threatened children and tried to run them over with his truck at a city park.

2 days ago

Price Police Department vehicle is pictured in Price on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man arrested after chasing children at Price park, trying to run them over, police say

A Utah man was arrested in Price Thursday after police say he chased two groups of children through a park, trying to run them over, then later threw rocks at them.

2 days ago

FILE - A man working in a food truck has been arrested and accused of abusing a woman he invited in...

Michael Houck

Man pulls 14-year-old into apartment after offering her nicotine vapes, police say

A man is being accused of making several sexual advances towards a teenager and offering her drugs, according to police.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Man accused of dousing woman in gasoline, lighting her on fire