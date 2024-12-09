Man accused of dousing woman in gasoline, lighting her on fire

OGDEN – A man is facing charges after he was accused of pouring gas on a woman and lighting her on fire.

Gregory Youngblood, 57, is facing charges for one count of aggravated arson, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to an affidavit.

Charging documents state that at approximately 1:53 a.m. Friday, 911 was called about an assault at a residence on Lincoln Ave., where a woman had suffered burns.

“The victim could be heard by dispatchers screaming in the background of the call and could be heard yelling that someone had thrown gasoline on her and set her on fire,” documents state.

The woman also disclosed her alleged attacker’s name during the phone call, police report.

Upon arrival, police found the woman standing in the street with severe burns to her face, chest, shoulder, arm, and hair, charging documents state.

“Based on the extent of the victim’s injuries, it appeared that the burning had caused serious bodily injury as they would likely result in serious permanent disfigurement,” documents state.

The victim reportedly told police that she was inside the residence with a friend who was planning to give Youngblood and the victim a ride. The victim disclosed that she and Youngblood had been “arguing on and off for several days ahead of this incident,” and she had made comments that she did not like that Youngblood was going to get a ride with them, documents state.

According to the affidavit, Youngblood then entered the room the two friends were in, “threw gasoline on her, and set the gasoline on fire resulting in the burn injuries to her person.”

Police stated that a witness told them Youngblood threw the victim to the floor, attacked her further, then fled the scene.

Police reported finding evidence that the attack occurred inside the residence due to burn damage and scorch marks found on walls and furniture.

Police were not able to locate Youngblood in the area, and obtained a warrant to locate his phone, per the affidavit.

At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, police reported Youngblood had been located in Riverdale and was in agent custody. Agents reportedly found a glass pipe with burn residue inside, “the type commonly used to smoke methamphetamine,” while apprehending him.