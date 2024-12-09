Motorcyclist dead after crash with vehicle

WEST JORDAN – A man is dead after his motorcycle crashed with a vehicle Sunday night.

According to Alondra Zavala with the West Jordan Police Department, a 25-year-old was riding his motorcycle near Redwood Rd., when he collided with a vehicle that was waiting to turn left.

After the collision, police reported that first responders attempted life-saving measures before the motorcyclist was transported to a hospital. The motorcyclist died from his injuries at the hospital, Zavala said.

The vehicle involved had one person inside who was not injured in the crash, police reported.

Officials did not release the identities of those involved at the time of publication.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. The left lane of Redwood Rd. in South Jordan was closed, and is estimated to reopen at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation said in a post on X.

Crash

Both Directions Redwood Rd at 8680 S Salt Lake Co.

Left Lane Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 8:29 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) December 8, 2024

This is a breaking story and may be udpated.