On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Motorcyclist dead after crash with vehicle

Dec 8, 2024, 7:26 PM | Updated: 7:31 pm

One man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on Redwood Rd. in West Jordan on Sunda...

One man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on Redwood Rd. in West Jordan on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (Nathan Riser, KSL TV)

(Nathan Riser, KSL TV)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN – A man is dead after his motorcycle crashed with a vehicle Sunday night.

According to Alondra Zavala with the West Jordan Police Department, a 25-year-old was riding his motorcycle near Redwood Rd., when he collided with a vehicle that was waiting to turn left.

After the collision, police reported that first responders attempted life-saving measures before the motorcyclist was transported to a hospital. The motorcyclist died from his injuries at the hospital, Zavala said.

The vehicle involved had one person inside who was not injured in the crash, police reported.

Officials did not release the identities of those involved at the time of publication.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. The left lane of Redwood Rd. in South Jordan was closed, and is estimated to reopen at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation said in a post on X.

This is a breaking story and may be udpated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

One man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on Redwood Rd. in West Jordan on Sunda...

Carlysle Price

Motorcyclist dead after crash with vehicle

A man is dead after his motorcycle crashed with a vehicle Sunday night.

6 minutes ago

Steve Mensch speaks onstage during the Atlanta Film Festival’s 2019 IMAGE Film Awards Gala at Fox...

Michelle Watson, Dan Heching and Megan Thomas, CNN

Steve Mensch, Tyler Perry Studios president, dies in plane crash

Steve Mensch, the president and general manager of studio operations at Tyler Perry Studios, died in a plane crash Friday night, according to officials.

24 hours ago

First responders worked to transport 11 people to hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak took place...

Brian Carlson and Carlysle Price, KSL TV

Several hospitalized after high carbon monoxide levels found at West Jordan business

A potential gas leak Saturday at a meat processing plant in West Jordan evacuated the building and sent 11 people to the hospital. When firefighters arrived, they discovered it was worse than they anticipated.

1 day ago

A truck sits upside-down after rolling on Interstate 80 near West Valley City Saturday morning. (Ut...

Jacob Freeman

I-80 rollover injures one, likely caused by weather, police say

A truck rolled on Interstate 80 near 5600 West in Salt Lake City on Saturday, and one passenger was sent to the hospital. The extent of his injuries were not immediately known.

1 day ago

A sign welcoming people to the city of Ogden on 25th Street....

Michael Houck

Ogden officials urge drivers to watch out for pedestrians after teen was hit

Ogden city officials are trying to curb a concerning trend of pedestrians being hit by drivers, asking them to pay attention while on the roads.

2 days ago

FILE...

Michael Houck

Man and dog rescued from freezing pond in Lewiston

First responders broke through the ice of a frozen pond Friday to save a man who had fallen to save his dog.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Motorcyclist dead after crash with vehicle