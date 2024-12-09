Juuso Valimaki Scores His First Utah Hockey Club Goal Against Flyers

PHILADELPHIA- Juuso Valimaki and the Utah Hockey Club are wrapping up a weekend back-to-back out on the East Coast against the Flyers in Philadelphia. Both teams are playing their second game in as many days, but neither the Hockey Club nor the Flyers are showing any signs of fatigue in this high-flying, physical matchup.

The first period came and went without a goal despite both teams having golden power play opportunities. There was a noticeable difference when Utah and Philadelphia hit the ice after the first intermission with an increase in physicality, and it didn’t take long for that to translate into scoring chances.

The Utah Hockey Club drew first blood when Michael Carcone regained possession and brought the puck into the offensive zone up the right side of the ice. He spotted Alexander Kerfoot in front of the net and whipped the puck toward goal in hopes of connecting with his teammate. Instead, the puck deflected off the Flyer Rasmus Ristolainen and into the net, giving Utah the 1-0 lead.

That was some WICKED speed from Carcone up the right wing. Then he just threw the puck towards the goal, it takes a nice bounce and ends up in the net. Sometimes, that’s all it takes. Get pucks to the net and good things will happen. https://t.co/wAPkL1RX4R — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 9, 2024

However, that lead lasted only 19 seconds before Joel Farabee cleaned up in front of the net for Philadelphia to tie the game.

The two goals in quick succession seemed to open the game for both sides as the offensive attacks continued. Utah retook the lead less than three minutes later when Logan Cooley hit Mikhail Sergachev with a pass near the blue line. A Flyer was late entering the zone, leaving Sergachev all alone. He took his time lining up his shot before sending a rocket down the slot. The shot found the stick of Juuso Valimaki who was setting a screen in front of the Philadelphia goaltender, good for a deflection and Valimaki’s first goal in a Utah sweater.

This is why you work the puck around the zone, generate traffic, and get bodies in front. It generally results in a goal. Just a nasty tip from Valimaki here for his first goal of the season.#UtahHC https://t.co/OTPAEknZKC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 9, 2024

