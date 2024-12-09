On the Site:
Juuso Valimaki Scores His First Utah Hockey Club Goal Against Flyers

Dec 8, 2024, 7:21 PM

PHILADELPHIA- Juuso Valimaki and the Utah Hockey Club are wrapping up a weekend back-to-back out on the East Coast against the Flyers in Philadelphia. Both teams are playing their second game in as many days, but neither the Hockey Club nor the Flyers are showing any signs of fatigue in this high-flying, physical matchup.

The first period came and went without a goal despite both teams having golden power play opportunities. There was a noticeable difference when Utah and Philadelphia hit the ice after the first intermission with an increase in physicality, and it didn’t take long for that to translate into scoring chances.

The Utah Hockey Club drew first blood when Michael Carcone regained possession and brought the puck into the offensive zone up the right side of the ice. He spotted Alexander Kerfoot in front of the net and whipped the puck toward goal in hopes of connecting with his teammate. Instead, the puck deflected off the Flyer Rasmus Ristolainen and into the net, giving Utah the 1-0 lead.

However, that lead lasted only 19 seconds before Joel Farabee cleaned up in front of the net for Philadelphia to tie the game.

The two goals in quick succession seemed to open the game for both sides as the offensive attacks continued. Utah retook the lead less than three minutes later when Logan Cooley hit Mikhail Sergachev with a pass near the blue line. A Flyer was late entering the zone, leaving Sergachev all alone. He took his time lining up his shot before sending a rocket down the slot. The shot found the stick of Juuso Valimaki who was setting a screen in front of the Philadelphia goaltender, good for a deflection and Valimaki’s first goal in a Utah sweater.

Three Highs, Three Lows For Utah Hockey Club After 25 Games

More than a quarter of the way through the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season, it’s been a year of significant highs and lows for the NHL’s newest franchise.

Currently sitting in sixth place in the Central Division, Utah has 24 points with a 10-11-4 record as they’ve struggled to piece together consecutive wins despite a lot of impressive results.

As Utah hovers near .500, let’s look at three highs and three lows for the Club after the second month of the season.

Three Lows For Utah Hockey Club

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

BYU’s Kalani Sitake, Colorado’s Deion Sanders Embracing All-Big 12 Alamo Bowl

The All-Big 12 matchup might be viewed as a letdown, but it should be an entertaining one in San Antonio.

19 minutes ago

Utah Jazz Vs. Sacramento Kings Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Jazz come off of their best game of the season and look to make it two in a row against the Kings in Sacramento on Sunday.

59 minutes ago

Coach Prime: ‘Pro-Bound’ Colorado Players Will Play Against BYU In Alamo Bowl

Colorado's stars are expected to play in the Alamo Bowl.

3 hours ago

Kyle Whittingham To Return For 2025 As Head Coach Of Utah Football

Utah's head coach for the past 20 seasons, Kyle Whittingham has decided to return for another season and will lead Utah in 2025.

4 hours ago

Utah Hockey Club Vs. Philadelphia Flyers Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

After dominating the Sabers in Buffalo yesterday morning, the Utah Hockey Club will look to go undefeated on the quick trip to the East Coast as they take on the Flyers in the City of Brotherly Love.

4 hours ago

