Logan Cooley Scores Power Play Goal To Give UHC The Lead

PHILADELPHIA- It was a wild second period in Philadelphia as Logan Cooley, UHC, and the Flyers combined for five goals in the frame. Just as it seemed that one team had stolen the momentum, the other would snatch it right back.

Even with the heavy sways, Utah was ultimately able to go into the locker room with the upper hand thanks to a power-play goal at the end of the second period.

Utah was halfway through the power play when they brought the puck out of the zone to reset. Clayton Keller reentered the zone on the right side and was immediately confronted by a Flyer. He dumped the puck off the boards to an open Dylan Guenther. While the commotion was happening on the right side of the ice, Logan Cooley dove toward the net. Guenther hit him with a pass and Cooley had the chance to flash his impressive stick skills. He received the pass forehand and then pulled the puck to his backhand as the Philadelphia goaltender’s momentum carried him in the wrong direction. Logan flipped the puck over the pad and into the net to give Utah a 3-2 lead on the power play.

Three Highs, Three Lows For Utah Hockey Club After 25 Games

More than a quarter of the way through the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season, it’s been a year of significant highs and lows for the NHL’s newest franchise.

Currently sitting in sixth place in the Central Division, Utah has 24 points with a 10-11-4 record as they’ve struggled to piece together consecutive wins despite a lot of impressive results.

As Utah hovers near .500, let’s look at three highs and three lows for the Club after the second month of the season.

Three Lows For Utah Hockey Club

Second periods have been a huge problem lately

Several players are struggling to produce for Utah

Lack of consistency is plaguing the Utah Hockey Club

Three Highs for Utah Hockey Club

Based on early returns, Utah won the Mikhail Sergachev trade

Karel Vejmelka has answered the call between the pipes

Cooley and Guenther are evolving into stars

