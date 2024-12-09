On the Site:
Former Corner Canyon QB Devin Brown Enters Transfer Portal

Dec 8, 2024, 8:32 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY- It is a new era of college football, and with NIL and recently modified transfer rules, December means not only the end of the regular season but also the flood of players who opt to put their names in the portal to seek a more desirable situation elsewhere.

Over the last week or so, the Beehive State has seen several notable names enter the portal like Kody Epps from BYU and Brandon Rose and Isaac Wilson from Utah. Teams and players around the country are looking for a better match, including local and former Corner Canyon Charger Devin Brown, who will be transferring from Ohio State.

Brown played his senior season at Corner Canyon in 2021. That year he played 14 games and threw for 4,881 yards with 57 touchdowns. Following his spectacular senior season, the 5-star recruit accepted an offer from Ohio State to become a Buckeye.

Devin spent three seasons in Colombus. He made a single appearance in 2022 with a carry against Toledo. In 2023, Brown’s production increased, playing in six games including the Goodyear Cotton Bowl where Ohio State lost to Missouri. In those six games, he totaled only 22 passing attempts for two touchdowns. This year his numbers even decreased from the previous. He took snaps in six games once again and threw a single touchdown, but he spent the majority of the season watching Will Howard from the sidelines.

After receiving limited opportunities during his three years, Brown followed in the footsteps of many other athletes who feel they deserve more playing time by entering the transfer portal.

Despite entering the portal on December 8, Brown will remain with Ohio State through the College Football Playoff to fill in if the need arises.

To keep up with Devin Brown’s transfer portal journey and to see where he will play college football next year, follow KSL Sports on X.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah.

What more coverage of the Utah Hockey Club? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

