On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Man arrested after grabbing woman in St. George parking garage, police say

Dec 8, 2024, 9:22 PM | Updated: 9:23 pm

A St. George police vehicle is pictured in St. George on Friday June 10, 2022....

FILE - A St. George police vehicle is pictured in St. George on Friday June 10, 2022. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — A LaVerkin, Washington County, man was arrested Thursday after police say he grabbed a woman, seemingly at random, in a parking garage.

Oliver Hepworth, 18, was charged Friday in 5th District Court with forcible sexual abuse and aggravated kidnapping while committing unlawful detention, third-degree felonies; and assault, a class B misdemeanor.

The incident happened on Nov. 18 at about 8:40 p.m. in the parking garage at 38 W. Tabernacle Street in St. George. A woman told police she noticed a man nearby walking in the opposite direction of her. But when she got to the elevator to take her to her vehicle, he got into the elevator with her, according to a police booking affidavit. A second woman also got into the elevator.

“They all got off the elevator on the fourth floor. She walked to her car and opened the driver’s side door. After she had the door open, the male approached her from behind. He wrapped one arm around her waist and the other arm was placed on the back of her head/neck area and the male attempted to push her into her vehicle. She screamed several times before the male released her and ran from the area,” the affidavit states.

Using surveillance video from the garage, detectives identified the man as Hepworth. When contacted by police, he stated “he was under the influence” and said “when he gets high, he gets” sexually aroused, according to the affidavit.

Hepworth claimed he intended to inappropriately touch the woman but ran off after she started screaming, the affidavit says.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

A St. George police vehicle is pictured in St. George on Friday June 10, 2022....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man arrested after grabbing woman in St. George parking garage, police say

A LaVerkin, Washington County, man was arrested Thursday after police say he grabbed a woman, seemingly at random, in a parking garage.

24 seconds ago

FILE — Police lights shown in West Valley City on Sept. 24, 2024. (Nathanial Gillis, KSL TV)...

Carlysle Price

Man accused of dousing woman in gasoline, lighting her on fire

A man is facing charges after he was accused of pouring gas on a woman and lighting her on fire.

4 hours ago

FILE — Police lights shown in West Valley City on Sept. 24, 2024. (Nathanial Gillis, KSL TV)...

Alton Barnhart

SLCPD warns Hyundai and Kia owners of recent thefts

The Salt Lake City Police Department warned Hyundai and Kia vehicle owners Sunday morning to be aware of recent thefts.

8 hours ago

A New York City Police officer walks through brush and foliage in Central Park near 64th Street and...

Associated Press

Search for UnitedHealthcare CEO’s killer yields evidence, but few answers

As the search for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killer goes on, investigators are reckoning with a tantalizing dichotomy: They have troves of evidence, but the shooter remains an enigma.

1 day ago

15-year-old Teegan Robinson, next to his mother, talking about the encounter with man who allegedly...

Andrew Adams

‘Trying to run me over’: Price teen gives play-by-play of being chased by a truck

A man was booked on suspicion of attempted murder after police said he threatened children and tried to run them over with his truck at a city park.

2 days ago

Price Police Department vehicle is pictured in Price on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man arrested after chasing children at Price park, trying to run them over, police say

A Utah man was arrested in Price Thursday after police say he chased two groups of children through a park, trying to run them over, then later threw rocks at them.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Man arrested after grabbing woman in St. George parking garage, police say