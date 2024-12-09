Jazz Guard Keyonte George Starts Strong In First Half Against Kings

SACRAMENTO – The first half in Sacramento was far from pretty for the Jazz but Keyonte George remained a bright spot for Utah at Golden 1 Center.

Through the first two quarters, George led the team in scoring with 14. He also added three rebounds and two assists.

One of the biggest problems for George during his sophomore season was his tendency to settle.

He has been better at being more aggressive and getting inside in recent weeks.

That trend continued against the Kings as he got inside and opted for a floater on multiple occasions.

George was the only Jazzman to break double-figures in the first half.

Utah trailed 62-45 at the break.

Jazz Wrap Road Trip Against Kings

The Jazz wrap up their three-game road trip against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Sacramento blasted the San Antonio Spurs, 140-113 on Friday night as four Kings scored at least 22 points in the victory.

The Kings blew out the Jazz 113-96 in Salt Lake City on October 29, and survived with a narrow 121-117 victory at home on November 16.

The two teams will meet one final time on February 26.

After missing the last seven games, Kyle Filipowski will rejoin the Jazz in Sacramento.

Filipowski suffered a sprained right ankle on November 21 against the San Antonio Spurs, followed by left leg inflammation that has sidelined him for more than two weeks.

The rookie was averaging 8.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists as a starter over his previous five games leading up to the injury.

