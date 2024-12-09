Puka Nacua Had NFL World Buzzing During Rams Victory Over Bills

INGLEWOOD, Cali. – Former BYU star Puka Nacua had one of the best performances of his NFL career on Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams.

Nacua had 12 receptions for 162 receiving yards, one touchdown, five carries for 16 yards, and a rushing touchdown.

Nacua helped the LA Rams defeat the Buffalo Bills

The Rams defeated the Bills 44-42 in the first NFL game since 1965 to feature 5+ receiving touchdowns, 5+ rushing touchdowns, and zero turnovers between the two teams.

During the second quarter, Puka Nacua had a catch that left FOX analyst and NFL legend Tom Brady floored.

Puka Nacua with the insane catch on the sideline! pic.twitter.com/8oKQzsIYxC — The Comeback NFL (@TheComebackNFL) December 8, 2024

Nacua had a toe tap grab near the sideline at the 7:26 mark of the second quarter. Brady said, “You got to be kidding me!”

“There is no place for [Matthew] Stafford to throw that ball. But he gives Puka Nacua a chance,” Tom Brady added. “The control with the body to make the catch. Literally, his hands are behind his head. The ball goes past his vision. And he catches it. Then his feet, unbelievable!”

Brady gave Nacua his weekly “LFG Player of the Game” recognition for the performance.

It’s the third time in Nacua’s career that he has posted a receiving stat line of at least nine receptions and 160 yards. He passed former BYU star Austin Collie, who had two occurrences of that type of stat line through his first 25 career games. Others who hit that mark twice include Stefon Diggs, Alshon Jeffery, Marcus Robinson, Isaac Bruce, and Gary Clark.

WR Puka Nacua (@AsapPuka) surpassed Stefon Diggs, Alshon Jeffery, Austin Collie, Marcus Robinson, Isaac Bruce and Gary Clark (two games) for the most games with at least nine receptions and 160 receiving yards through a player’s first 25 career games with three such games. pic.twitter.com/X9bTIpAF75 — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) December 9, 2024

Social Media couldn’t get enough of Puka Nacua

Here are some other reactions from around the NFL to Puka Nacua and his dazzling performance against one of the NFL’s top teams.

Puka Nacua is the first Rams player with 125 REC yds and a rushing TD in the same game since 2006 🔥 pic.twitter.com/N9JdFjYdoE — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 9, 2024

Puka Nacua totaled 9 touches across 16 snaps in motion (5 carries & 4 receptions), resulting in 85 scrimmage yards against the Bills. Since returning from injury in Week 8, Nacua has gained 383 scrimmage yards after going in motion, the most in the NFL and more than 2x the next… pic.twitter.com/Hqtc1MpKZf — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 9, 2024

