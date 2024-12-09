The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Wins Second Straight Against Philadelphia Flyers

SALT LAKE CITY – On the second half of a quick two game Eastern road trip, the Utah Hockey Club finally pieced together back-to-back wins for the first time since the beginning of the season. Despite a game of ups and downs with five goals in the second period between Utah and the Philadelphia Flyers, the Club remained composed and rang the victory bell in Philly.

Here are the key takeaways from Utah’s second-straight win.

Utah’s goaltenders are playing phenomenal between the pipes, and Stauber is seizing the moment

Despite an unfortunate injury to Connor Ingram a few weeks ago, the Utah Hockey Club is getting premier goaltending from Jaxson Stauber and Karel Vejmelka.

After posting the first shutout in franchise history against Vegas last week, Stauber made his second start for the Utah Hockey Club and was yet again superb.

Against the Flyers, Stauber made 22 stops on 24 shots (91 percent) and put his team in a position to win the hockey game. He was balanced, quick to react, remained composed and refused to allow one past him in the third period when the game was close.

Stauber is making the most of his opportunity. Utah is getting phenomenal play from both netminders between the pipes lately. https://t.co/bdLhLe9Ceu — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 9, 2024

Over the last eight games, Utah has only allowed 2 goals per contest. Meanwhile, in the previous 19, Utah allowed 3.3.

That’s a significant difference and has put Utah in a much better position to win hockey games.

“It felt really good. They have an elite PK. We score a big goal on the power play, and they generate as well on their PK, and we did a good job against that. Our PK was really solid…our goalie did a really good job. I like our game,” head coach Andre Tourigny said.

While Vejmelka has led the charge and it’s absolutely his net, Stauber has seized the moment in his two starts with two wins and a .962 save percentage.

If these two can keep it up, Utah may just want to roll with Vejmelka and Stauber moving forward.

Utah’s offense is playing their best hockey of the season right now

After what’s been an up and down year for the Utah Hockey Club with poor stretches of production, the team is currently playing their best hockey offensively.

Over the last six games, Utah has outscored their opponents 22-12 which has resulted in four wins.

The biggest difference? Utah has gotten back to their game and they’re getting significant contributions from more of their veterans.

“It was a huge road trip for us. Two good efforts. I thought we stuck to the game plan most the game. Lots of ups and downs tonight. But proud of the guys and the way we fought…I think we did a good job,” Clayton Keller said.

Against the Flyers, all of that was again on display for several of their goals.

Kicking things off, Michael Carcone continued to play well as he utilized his speed up the wing, threw the puck on net, bodies crashed, and the frozen biscuit ended up across the line.

That was some WICKED speed from Carcone up the right wing. Then he just threw the puck towards the goal, it takes a nice bounce and ends up in the net. Sometimes, that’s all it takes. Get pucks to the net and good things will happen. https://t.co/wAPkL1RX4R — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 9, 2024

Next, following an extensive offensive zone possession with effective movement and puck circulation, Mikhail Sergachev fired one on net and Juuso Valimaki got in front to tip it in for his first of the season.

This is why you work the puck around the zone, generate traffic, and get bodies in front. It generally results in a goal. Just a nasty tip from Valimaki here for his first goal of the season.#UtahHC https://t.co/OTPAEknZKC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 9, 2024

As for the third, this was goal was absolute perfection with a textbook zone entry, two gorgeous passes and a great move from Logan Cooley to put Utah back in front.

Really can’t ask for better execution. Incredible entry. Great pass off the boards from Keller. Elite pass by Guenther and a heck of a play by Cooley to get to the net and pull a gorgeous move to score. Textbook 🤌 https://t.co/Zck08Xnqeo — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 9, 2024

Utah is at their best when they utilize their individual skills, generate movement, get bodies in front of the net, and crash hard. It also helps when they get more production from their veterans and there’s been a direct correlation in recent wins as Nick Schmaltz, Michael Carcone, Kevin Stenlund and Juuso Valimaki have been producing more as of late.

BEAUTIFUL SHORTY FROM STENNY! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4zBo0ZIghy — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 9, 2024

It’s simple hockey, but it’s their brand and has led to a lot of success latey as they’ve stuck to it.

Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther are a special duo and will elevate this team to new heights

Over the past few weeks, young forwards Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley have simply been on a tear for the Utah Hockey Club.

In the last eight games, Cooley leads all Utah skaters with 11 points (4G, 7A) while Guenther has nine (3G, 6A).

After hitting the reset button a few years back and building through the draft, the club clearly struck gold with these two young skaters.

Guenther is a pure sniper who can light the lamp in a plethora of ways from anywhere in the offensive zone. He’s also a talented distributor as he has 13 assists (third on the team) on the year.

As for Cooley, with his speed, handles, vision and creativity, he’s such a versatile skater who can be effective in so many different ways.

This was a perfect goal. ELITE zone entry, great movement, phenomenal pass from Guenther and Cooley goes forehand-backhand to light the lamp.#UtahHC https://t.co/xCU5Mcs4xk — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 9, 2024

These are the types of players that can alter the trajectory of a franchise and transform your team into a contender.

At the ages of 20 and 21, there is still so much more ahead of these two as they’re just scratching the surface in terms of their potential.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now return home for a single game homestand against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. The game can be viewed on ESPN+, Hulu or Disney+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

