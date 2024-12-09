On the Site:
Lauri Markkanen Cuts, Slams All Over Kings Defense Off Inbound

Dec 8, 2024, 9:27 PM

Dec 8, 2024, 9:27 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SACRAMENTO – In the fourth quarter against the Kings, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen showed off his athleticism on a powerful two-hand dunk.

The Finnish big man struggled in Sacramento but when the shot isn’t falling, you can always take it to the rack.

Markkanen returned from injury against the Kings and struggled to find his groove.

He finished with eight points, two rebounds, and four assists on 2/9 shooting.

Markkanen and Walker Kessler were the only starters who couldn’t break into double digits. However, Kessler added 14 rebounds and four blocks to his eight points.

The Jazz shot under 40 percent as a team in Golden 1 Center.

Because of this and the lack of production from some key players, Utah went on to lose 141-97.

Jazz Wrap Road Trip Against Kings

The Jazz wrap up their three-game road trip against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Sacramento blasted the San Antonio Spurs, 140-113 on Friday night as four Kings scored at least 22 points in the victory.

The Kings blew out the Jazz 113-96 in Salt Lake City on October 29, and survived with a narrow 121-117 victory at home on November 16.

The two teams will meet one final time on February 26.

After missing the last seven games, Kyle Filipowski will rejoin the Jazz in Sacramento.

Filipowski suffered a sprained right ankle on November 21 against the San Antonio Spurs, followed by left leg inflammation that has sidelined him for more than two weeks.

The rookie was averaging 8.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists as a starter over his previous five games leading up to the injury.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

