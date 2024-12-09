On the Site:
Utah Jazz Fall To Sacramento Kings In Biggest Loss Of Season

Dec 8, 2024, 9:37 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SACRAMENTO – The Utah Jazz were on the wrong end of a two-game turnaround in a rough loss to the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Sunday.

After beating the Blazers by 42 points on Friday, the Jazz came into Sacramento with high hopes. Unfortunately, they suffered a similar fate as Portland did two nights prior, losing by 44 points.

Utah will return home for one game against the Phoenix Suns before heading off on another long road trip.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.
Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

