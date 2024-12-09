Utah Jazz Fall To Sacramento Kings In Biggest Loss Of Season

SACRAMENTO – The Utah Jazz were on the wrong end of a two-game turnaround in a rough loss to the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Sunday.

After beating the Blazers by 42 points on Friday, the Jazz came into Sacramento with high hopes. Unfortunately, they suffered a similar fate as Portland did two nights prior, losing by 44 points.

Utah will return home for one game against the Phoenix Suns before heading off on another long road trip.

Pregame

First Quarter

You feel Walker Kessler’s size on the floor so much more now than you used to. Length was always there, but he needed to add strength and now opposing teams just keep running into a brick wall against him. With his athleticism, he’s extremely effective. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 9, 2024

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

The @utahjazz vets were ice cold in the first half, but Collin Sexton and John Collins have knocked down 5-6 from downtown in the third and have trimmed the @SacramentoKings lead to 15 midway through the third. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 9, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Doug McDermott is Dalton Knechting the Jazz. (This is the saddest tweet in basketball history.) — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 9, 2024

