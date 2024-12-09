LocalsInTheNFL Week 14 Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

SALT LAKE CITY – The 14th week of the 2024 NFL season is just about in the books with only Monday Night Football remaining. Players with local ties made their mark all over the league in week 14.

Every local NFL player who recorded a stat, with the top performances highlighted, or helped their team pick up a win can be found in our weekly roundup.

Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season begins on December 12 as the San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

NFL Locals’ Week 14: Top Performances, All Stats, And More

Top Local NFL Performances

On Thursday Night Football, former Utah WR Tim Patrick had his best game of the season in a win over Green Bay. He caught six passes for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

Former BYU RB Tyler Allgeier took nine carries for 63 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Judge Memorial standout Kaden Elliss was everywhere for the Falcons’ defense in week 14. He recorded 10 total tackles (seven solo), one sack, one tackle for loss. and two QB hits.

Former BYU WR Puka Nacua went off in the Rams’ two-point win over Buffalo. He reeled in 12 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown. He also got five rushing touches for 16 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

In The Statsheet

Former Utah State QB Jordan Love completed 12 of 20 passing attempts for 206 yards and a touchdown in a loss on TNF. He also scrambled four times for 23 yards.

Two former BYU Cougars on the Packers, RB Chris Brooks and safety Zayne Anderson, got in the stat sheet on TNF. Anderson posted four total tackles (two solo). Brooks took one carry for three yards.

Former Utah LB Devin Lloyd recorded eight total tackles (one solo) against the Titans.

Former Utah CB Clark Phillips III posted three total tackles (two solo) in Minneapolis.

Former BYU RB Jamaal Williams had 15 scrimmage yards on two receptions and three carries against the Giants. Following a Derek Carr interception, Williams also made a tackle.

Former Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate led the Browns’ defense in tackles with seven (two solo). He also added one tackle for loss.

East High star Jaylen Warren took nine carries for 47 yards and also caught two passes for 25 yards against the Browns in week 14.

Former Southern Utah safety Miles Killebrew had one tackle against Cleveland.

Former Weber State CB Taron Johnson recorded seven total tackles (six solo) against the LA Rams.

Former Utah CB Jaylon Johnson posted four solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup against the 49ers.

Former BYU LB Fred Warner had three tackles (one solo) in a blowout win over the Bears.

Secured The Win

Desert Hills standout Penei Sewell and the Lions improved to 12-1 with a win over the Packers, 34-31, on Thursday Night.

Former Weber State OL Sua Opeta and the Buccaneers picked up their seventh win of the year over Las Vegas, 28-13.

Former Utah OL Sataoa Laumea helped the Seahawks top the Cardinals, 30-18, to increase their lead in the NFC West.

Two former BYU Cougars on the Chiefs, OL Kingsley Suamataia and head coach Andy Reid, helped Kansas City squeak out a two-point win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Sign up for the KSL Sports Pro Football Challenge!

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From top performances to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Want more coverage of Top Local NFL Performances? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @CHoltSports