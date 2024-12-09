Kings Second Unit Torches Jazz In Blowout Loss

SALT LAKE CITY – After Friday’s 42-point victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Jazz were on the wrong end of a lopsided blowout in their 141-97 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Keyonte George scored 25 points to lead the Jazz while Kevin Huerter led all scorers with 26.

Will Jazz Go Back To Former Starters After Kings Loss?

Though the Jazz starters were far from imperfect in Sunday’s loss, the game was decided by the two benches.

Led by Huerter’s 26 points, the Kings outscored the Jazz’s second unit 60-22.

Outside of Drew Eubanks, and spot play from journeyman Svi Mykahiliuk, the Jazz bench is almost entirely made up of first, second, and third-year players.

The Jazz’s other five bench unit players (Johnny Juzang, Micah Potter, Brice Sensabaugh, Isaiah Collier, Kyle Filipowski) have played a combined 168 games.

That’s fewer than the Kings’ Huerter (469), Doug McDermott (674), and Jordan McLaughlin (262) have played individually.

SIX THREES IN SIX MINUTES FOR DOUGIE MCBUCKETS 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ShSsBmecYv — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 9, 2024

The lack of experience was clear throughout the game as the Jazz’s youth struggled to identify, and then match up with the Kings’ hot shooters.

Before his recent seven-game absence, Kyle Filipowski had been inserted into the Jazz’s starting lineup which allowed John Collins to add experience in the second unit.

It also split up the pairing of Collins and Walker Kessler who struggled last year but have not had the same fit issues so far this season.

Collins has played as well as any Jazz player this season, so pushing him back to the second unit might not be an ideal solution, but Will Hardy may not have a choice.

John’s up to five threes on the night for the third time in his career and one behind his career-high 🔋#TakeNote presented by @pura pic.twitter.com/GkhBxDCT5N — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 9, 2024

Maximizing the playing time of the Jazz’s young roster is one of the primary goals this season, but feeding them to the lions like he did against the Kings probably isn’t the coach’s preferred method.

With just two games over the next ten days, Hardy will have time to go back to the drawing board.

Where Are Jazz Entering NBA Cup Break?

The Jazz now enter a break in the season due to the second-annual NBA Cup.

The team will play just twice over the next 10 days giving the team a chance to get reset, and get healthy as they prepare for the final 59 games of the season.

The Jazz enter the mini hiatus with a record of 5-18, tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the second-fewest wins in the NBA this season.

Only the 3-19 Washington Wizards have fewer wins than the Jazz to open the season.

The @utahjazz now enter a mini-hiatus during the NBA Cup where they will play two games in 10 days. They currently are tied for the second-fewest wins in the NBA at 5, and are off the fourth-slowest start in franchise history through 23 games. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 9, 2024

The 5-18 start is the fourth worst in franchise history trailing the 1974 New Orleans Jazz (2-21) and the 2013 and 1979 Jazz who started 4-19.

The Jazz will have four days off at home to practice before hosting the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

They’ll then head to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Monday the 16th to wrap up the break.

Not that a 5-18 team needs time off, nor are the Jazz trying to right the ship per se, but with Filipowski returning to the lineup after missing the last seven games, Jordan Clarkson missing the last seven with plantar fasciitis, and Lauri Markkanen being in and out of the lineup with a back injury, the extra days off will allow the team some much-needed rest.

Utah Jazz Next Broadcast

The Jazz will host the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 7:30 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

