On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Kings Second Unit Torches Jazz In Blowout Loss

Dec 8, 2024, 10:11 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After Friday’s 42-point victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Jazz were on the wrong end of a lopsided blowout in their 141-97 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Keyonte George scored 25 points to lead the Jazz while Kevin Huerter led all scorers with 26.

Related: Jazz Blog – Kings Run Over Jazz

Will Jazz Go Back To Former Starters After Kings Loss?

Though the Jazz starters were far from imperfect in Sunday’s loss, the game was decided by the two benches.

Led by Huerter’s 26 points, the Kings outscored the Jazz’s second unit 60-22.

Outside of Drew Eubanks, and spot play from journeyman Svi Mykahiliuk, the Jazz bench is almost entirely made up of first, second, and third-year players.

The Jazz’s other five bench unit players (Johnny Juzang, Micah Potter, Brice Sensabaugh, Isaiah Collier, Kyle Filipowski) have played a combined 168 games.

That’s fewer than the Kings’ Huerter (469), Doug McDermott (674), and Jordan McLaughlin (262) have played individually.

The lack of experience was clear throughout the game as the Jazz’s youth struggled to identify, and then match up with the Kings’ hot shooters.

Before his recent seven-game absence, Kyle Filipowski had been inserted into the Jazz’s starting lineup which allowed John Collins to add experience in the second unit.

It also split up the pairing of Collins and Walker Kessler who struggled last year but have not had the same fit issues so far this season.

Collins has played as well as any Jazz player this season, so pushing him back to the second unit might not be an ideal solution, but Will Hardy may not have a choice.

Maximizing the playing time of the Jazz’s young roster is one of the primary goals this season, but feeding them to the lions like he did against the Kings probably isn’t the coach’s preferred method.

With just two games over the next ten days, Hardy will have time to go back to the drawing board.

Where Are Jazz Entering NBA Cup Break?

The Jazz now enter a break in the season due to the second-annual NBA Cup.

The team will play just twice over the next 10 days giving the team a chance to get reset, and get healthy as they prepare for the final 59 games of the season.

The Jazz enter the mini hiatus with a record of 5-18, tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the second-fewest wins in the NBA this season.

Related: Keyonte George’s Hot First Half Carries Jazz

Only the 3-19 Washington Wizards have fewer wins than the Jazz to open the season.

The 5-18 start is the fourth worst in franchise history trailing the 1974 New Orleans Jazz (2-21) and the 2013 and 1979 Jazz who started 4-19.

The Jazz will have four days off at home to practice before hosting the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

They’ll then head to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Monday the 16th to wrap up the break.

Not that a 5-18 team needs time off, nor are the Jazz trying to right the ship per se, but with Filipowski returning to the lineup after missing the last seven games, Jordan Clarkson missing the last seven with plantar fasciitis, and Lauri Markkanen being in and out of the lineup with a back injury, the extra days off will allow the team some much-needed rest.

Utah Jazz Next Broadcast

The Jazz will host the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 7:30 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops, on Instagram @BensHoops, or on BlueSky

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kings Second Unit Torches Jazz In Blowout Loss

The Utah Jazz were on the wrong end of a lopsided game in their 141-97 loss on the road to the Sacramento Kings.

24 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 14 Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

Check out our Locals In The NFL weekly roundup for top performances, all stats, and locals who picked up a week ten win.

44 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Fall To Sacramento Kings In Biggest Loss Of Season

The Utah Jazz were on the wrong end of a two-game turnaround in a rough loss to the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Sunday.

58 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Cuts, Slams All Over Kings Defense Off Inbound

In the fourth quarter against the Kings, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen showed off his athleticism on a powerful two-hand dunk.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Wins Second Straight Against Philadelphia Flyers

Despite a game of ups and downs with five goals in the second period between Utah and the Philadelphia Flyers, the Club remained composed and rang the victory bell in Philly.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Puka Nacua Had NFL World Buzzing During Rams Victory Over Bills

The former BYU star shined in the Rams' victory over Buffalo.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Kings Second Unit Torches Jazz In Blowout Loss