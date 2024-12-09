On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Jay-Z denies allegations he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old in 2000 with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Dec 9, 2024, 8:17 AM

Shawn Carter, the rapper and businessman known as Jay-Z, has denied allegations he sexually assault...

Shawn Carter, the rapper and businessman known as Jay-Z, has denied allegations he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old in 2000 with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Carter is seen here on january 5 in Los Angeles. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

(Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY KARA SCANNELL AND ELIZABETH WAGMEISTER, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Sean “Diddy” Combs has amended her lawsuit to include allegations that she was also assaulted by Jay-Z at the same party.

The lawsuit was initially filed against Combs in October, but on Sunday the woman added Shawn Carter, the rapper and businessman known as Jay-Z, as a defendant in the civil lawsuit.

Carter is the first celebrity to be accused of sexual assault in connection to Combs.

In a statement addressed to CNN, Carter called the allegations “so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?”

Combs was indicted in September on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and prostitution related charges. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and has denied all wrongdoing in roughly 30 civil lawsuits that have been filed against him.

The woman, who is identified as a Jane Doe, says she was 13 years old at the time she was allegedly assaulted by Combs and Carter at an after party following the Video Music Awards in 2000. The woman alleges she began to feel woozy after consuming a drink at the party and wandered into a nearby bedroom. The woman alleges Carter raped her first, followed by Combs. The woman says she hit Combs and ran out of the party, according to the amended lawsuit.

Carter was identified in the initial lawsuit as Celebrity A.

News of the lawsuit was first reported by NBC.

According to the lawsuit, Doe’s attorneys reached out to Carter to request “a mediation to resolve this matter.”

“Upon present information and belief, Jay-Z responded to said letter by not only filing an utterly frivolous lawsuit, but by also orchestrating a conspiracy of harassment, bullying and intimidation against Plaintiff’s lawyers, their families, employees and former associates in an attempt to silence Plaintiff from naming Jay-Z herein. This effort was meant to scare Plaintiff and to discredit her counsel. That effort failed. Indeed, Plaintiff chose to file this amendment as a result of the egregious conduct perpetuated by Carter,” according to the lawsuit.

In his response sent to CNN on Sunday, which was addressed to Doe’s attorney Tony Buzbee, Carter called the mediation request a “blackmail attempt.” Carter also said this lawyer, “who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern of these type of theatrics!”

In a statement from Houston-based Buzbee, he wrote, “The pleading speaks for itself. This is a very serious matter that will be litigated in court.”

Carter added in his statement that his “only heartbreak” is for his family: “My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age.”

CNN has also reached out to Jay-Z’s wife Beyoncé Knowles for comment.

CNN reported in November that an anonymous male celebrity filed a lawsuit against the Texas attorney representing the Doe, alleging he was the victim of an extortion scheme.

The celebrity accused Buzbee and his firm of “shamelessly attempting to extort exorbitant sums from him or else publicly file wildly false horrific allegations against him.”

Attorneys for the unnamed celebrity claimed further that Buzbee had “threatened to unleash entirely fabricated and salacious allegations of sexual assault” that included “multiple instances of rape of a minor, both male and female” if their client “refuses to comply with their demands.”

Buzbee denied the extortion claims against him, in an Instagram post in which he wrote that his firm “won’t allow the powerful and their high-dollar lawyers to intimidate or silence sexual assault survivors,” and in a statement to CNN.

“If you are trying to hide your identity and you claim you did nothing wrong, doesn’t seem very smart to take this approach,” Buzbee told CNN in an email at the time. “We will address it in due course.”

“I have confidence that with full public disclosure all of this will sort itself out,” Buzbee wrote.

On Sunday, Buzbee responded on social media to Carter’s statement, saying that the alleged victim “never demanded a penny from him,” claiming they only sought confidential mediation. Buzbee added, “She is emboldened. I’m very proud of her resolve.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Shawn Carter, the rapper and businessman known as Jay-Z, has denied allegations he sexually assault...

Kara Scannell and Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

Jay-Z denies allegations he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old in 2000 with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Sean “Diddy” Combs has amended her lawsuit to include allegations that she was also assaulted by Jay-Z at the same party.

4 seconds ago

President-elect Donald Trump takes the stage before he speaks at the FOX Nation Patriot Awards, Thu...

Bill Barrow and Will Weissert, Associated Press

Trump says he can’t guarantee tariffs won’t raise US prices and won’t rule out revenge prosecutions

Donald Trump said he can't guarantee that his promised tariffs on key U.S. foreign trade partners won't raise prices for American consumers and he suggested once more that some political rivals and federal officials who pursued legal cases against him should be imprisoned.

12 hours ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Alina Habba, Attorney for Republican presidential nominee, forme...

Associated Press

Trump taps his attorney Alina Habba to serve as counselor to the president

President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he is appointing one of his defense attorneys in the New York hush money case as counselor to the president.

14 hours ago

FILE - The "House on Fire" ruins in Mule Canyon, which is part of Bears Ears National Monument, nea...

Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

Biden adds to the nation’s list of national monuments during his term. There’s an appetite for more

President Joe Biden has created six monuments and either restored, enlarged or modified boundaries for a handful of others. Native American tribes and conservation groups are pressing for more designations before he leaves office.

15 hours ago

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour " at Paycor Stadium in June 2023...

Auzinea Bacon, CNN

The end of an era: How Taylor Swift boosted the US economy

The concert tour that made Taylor Swift a billionaire wraps up this weekend, but it has already left a lasting impact on the global economy.

18 hours ago

FILE - A man carries a Free TikTok sign in front of the courthouse where the hush-money trial of Do...

HALELUYA HADERO

TikTok is inching closer to a potential ban in the US

TikTok’s future in the U.S. appeared uncertain after a federal appeals court rejected a legal challenge to a law that requires the social media platform to cut ties with its China-based parent company or be banned by mid-January.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Jay-Z denies allegations he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old in 2000 with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs