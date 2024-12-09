Looking Out for the Good: Students in need get early Christmas presents

SOUTH JORDAN — More than 750 students in need were treated to Christmas presents a little bit early on Saturday.

Students were able to shop for some new toys and stock up on the essentials at the Walmart in South Jordan.

It was made possible by the Jordan Education Foundation and donations from the community.

Kit Bate, a Jordan Education Foundation board member, is grateful for all the support.

“Each kid gets $150 to go shopping. They pick out whatever they want, whether it’s something they need, (or) something they want to have fun with. And we pair them up with a chaperone. So we got 750 kids, 750 chaperones, and so they get to go shopping,” Bate said.

Earlier last week, organizers had been worried they would be short around 300 volunteers for Saturday’s event, but the community answered the call for help.

They had so many last-minute volunteers that they were turning people away.