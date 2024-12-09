On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Crash in Millard County kills one, injures several others. Road currently closed

Dec 9, 2024, 11:08 AM | Updated: 11:08 am

Devin Oldroyd's Profile Picture

BY DEVIN OLDROYD


MILLARD COUNTY — One person is dead and several others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Millard County, Utah.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, five vehicles crashed near mile point 178 on northbound I-15. UHP said one person was dead and four others were in the hospital.

Northbound I-15 near mile point 178 is currently closed. At this time, traffic is being redirected to SR-50 in Delta. UHP said the roadway would remain closed for approximately three more hours.

This story is developing and will be updated as further information is made available.

