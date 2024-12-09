BYU Football Transfer Portal Tracker Analysis For 2025 Cycle

PROVO, Utah – The NCAA Transfer Portal is officially open.

College football players nationwide can enter the portal from December 9 to December 28.

As of Monday, December 9, BYU football has five players in the portal with zero commitments from the portal.

Last season, BYU received nine commitments from the Transfer Portal. The notable additions were LB Jack Kelly, CB Marque Collins, IOL Austin Leausa, and OT Isaiah Jatta, all of whom started games for BYU during its 10-2 regular season in 2024.

Throughout December, we will keep you updated on all portal activity involving Kalani Sitake’s BYU football program.

Which BYU football players have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal?

Who has BYU picked up commitments from in the Transfer Portal?

None (As of December 9, 2024)

Analysis of the BYU players who have entered the Transfer Portal

Jackson Bowers | TE

2024 stats: Two game appearances

New school: TBD

Years remaining: Three

Analysis: Bowers, a former four-star recruit, was not in the three-deep this season. However, when forecasting next year, BYU has an opening for young personnel to emerge as the top tight ends. Many Power 4 programs were in the mix for Bowers when he was coming out of high school. We will see if he gets that interest again in the transfer portal.

Miles Davis | RB

2024 stats: 18 carries, 76 yards; five receptions, 68 yards, one TD; One start

New school: TBD

Years remaining: One

Analysis: Davis enters the portal as a graduate transfer. He had an opportunity as the starter at running back against Wyoming. Davis had a clutch run for BYU against SMU that helped set up the game-winning field goal.

Kody Epps | WR

2024 stats: Eight receptions, 54 yards, 1 TD; 8 games played

New school: TBD

Years remaining: One

BEEN DOING IT AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL COME GET AT ME!!! pic.twitter.com/e5xsGhuvTZ — Kody Epps (@EppsKody) December 5, 2024

Analysis: Epps suffered an injury during BYU’s win at Baylor. When healthy, Epps has been a productive receiver.

Dalton Riggs | LS

2024 stats:

New school: TBD

Years remaining: Two

Official!! 2 Years Eligibility

Coaches, feel free to DM NCAA ID: 1901391798https://t.co/QOKmNZ8bB9 pic.twitter.com/vx7DJGq2aT — Dalton Riggs (@daltonriggs47) December 9, 2024

Analysis: Riggs follows a similar path to his older brother, Austin, who transferred after time spent as BYU’s starting long snapper. BYU will now turn to Cannon Skidmore as the starter at long snapper.

