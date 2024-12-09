BYU Football Transfer Portal Tracker Analysis For 2025 Cycle
Dec 9, 2024, 10:58 AM
PROVO, Utah – The NCAA Transfer Portal is officially open.
College football players nationwide can enter the portal from December 9 to December 28.
As of Monday, December 9, BYU football has five players in the portal with zero commitments from the portal.
Last season, BYU received nine commitments from the Transfer Portal. The notable additions were LB Jack Kelly, CB Marque Collins, IOL Austin Leausa, and OT Isaiah Jatta, all of whom started games for BYU during its 10-2 regular season in 2024.
Throughout December, we will keep you updated on all portal activity involving Kalani Sitake’s BYU football program.
Which BYU football players have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal?
- TE Jackson Bowers
- RB Miles Davis
- WR Kody Epps
- DB Micah Harper
- LS Dalton Riggs
Who has BYU picked up commitments from in the Transfer Portal?
- None (As of December 9, 2024)
Analysis of the BYU players who have entered the Transfer Portal
Staying up-to-date on all of the players from the BYU football program who are moving into the NCAA transfer portal.
Jackson Bowers | TE
2024 stats: Two game appearances
New school: TBD
Years remaining: Three
Official! pic.twitter.com/gcW8W3LlzP
— Jackson Bowers (@jackson_bow3rs) December 9, 2024
Analysis: Bowers, a former four-star recruit, was not in the three-deep this season. However, when forecasting next year, BYU has an opening for young personnel to emerge as the top tight ends. Many Power 4 programs were in the mix for Bowers when he was coming out of high school. We will see if he gets that interest again in the transfer portal.
Miles Davis | RB
2024 stats: 18 carries, 76 yards; five receptions, 68 yards, one TD; One start
New school: TBD
Years remaining: One
Analysis: Davis enters the portal as a graduate transfer. He had an opportunity as the starter at running back against Wyoming. Davis had a clutch run for BYU against SMU that helped set up the game-winning field goal.
Kody Epps | WR
2024 stats: Eight receptions, 54 yards, 1 TD; 8 games played
New school: TBD
Years remaining: One
BEEN DOING IT AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL COME GET AT ME!!! pic.twitter.com/e5xsGhuvTZ
— Kody Epps (@EppsKody) December 5, 2024
Analysis: Epps suffered an injury during BYU’s win at Baylor. When healthy, Epps has been a productive receiver.
Dalton Riggs | LS
2024 stats:
New school: TBD
Years remaining: Two
Official!! 2 Years Eligibility
Coaches, feel free to DM
NCAA ID: 1901391798https://t.co/QOKmNZ8bB9 pic.twitter.com/vx7DJGq2aT
— Dalton Riggs (@daltonriggs47) December 9, 2024
Analysis: Riggs follows a similar path to his older brother, Austin, who transferred after time spent as BYU’s starting long snapper. BYU will now turn to Cannon Skidmore as the starter at long snapper.
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.
