This article about holiday hacks is sponsored by Kneaders Bakery and Cafe.

The holiday season is magical—but let’s face it, it’s also a bit hectic. Between planning meals, finding the perfect gifts, and juggling endless engagements, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. That’s where a little help from local businesses like Kneaders can make all the difference. Here are a few practical holiday tips to help you conquer the holidays this year and maybe add a couple of new traditions along the way!

Simplify Holiday Meals

One of the biggest challenges during the holidays is feeding a crowd. Whether it’s a full-blown feast or a casual get-together, having quality food on the table is non-negotiable. Instead of doing it all yourself, consider outsourcing parts of the meal (if not the whole thing). Kneaders offers savory options like their sandwich platters and soups by the gallon. And when it comes to dessert, their festive selections—including favorites like Raspberry Cream Cheese Pie and Peppermint Brownie Cheesecake—are crowd-pleasers that taste homemade (without the effort).

Catering is an excellent way to keep the focus on spending time with loved ones rather than being stuck in the kitchen. Look for local businesses that offer hearty, flavorful options made with care that provide that same at-home feel with a lot less mess or time.

Stress-Free Gifting

Shopping for everyone on your list can be a daunting task, but it doesn’t have to be. Why not put all your gifts in one basket? Or better yet, let someone else do that for you. Gift baskets are a thoughtful and versatile option for a well-rounded gift. Kneaders offers a wide variety to suit different tastes and budgets. From baked goods to specialty items, these ready-made baskets take the guesswork out of gifting and are great for neighbors, coworkers, friends and family. If baskets aren’t the right fit, try one of their other gifting options:

Fancy Wrapped Sweet Bread

Home Décor

Cookbooks

Community Classes

Gift Cards

Get out of the House

School is out, visitors are in and although there is nothing better than that cherished quality time, all those personalities under one roof can often add to the stress. Rather than worrying about another meal to prepare and room to clean, plan for a little breather with an outing outside of the house. Grab your crew and create a new memory by dusting off the sleds, heading to the movies or going to a light show. You can grab food to-go and make a picnic out of it or stop by a local spot like Kneaders to warm up with homemade options that add to the evening. You can order in-store, through the drive-thru, online and by the app to fit whatever activity or outing you decide.

The holidays don’t have to be stressful. With a little planning and the right resources, it’s possible to enjoy the season’s magic without the accompanying stress. Whether it’s outsourcing the baking, simplifying shopping, or just getting out of the house, small changes can lead to a happier, more memorable holiday experience.

