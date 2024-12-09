On the Site:
Utah Prep’s AJ Dybantsa Will Announce College Decision On National TV

Dec 9, 2024, 11:50 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – AJ Dybantsa is set to make his decision.

The Utah Prep star and No. 1 recruit in high school basketball for the class of 2025 will announce his college decision on Tuesday, December 10.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by First Take (@firsttake)

Dybantsa will make his announcement in front of a national TV audience.

AJ Dybantsa will announce his college decision on ESPN’s First Take

The 6-foot-9 prospect, viewed as a potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft, will announce his decision on ESPN’s First Take hosted by Stephen A. Smith at 8:30 a.m. (MST).

Dybantsa’s final four schools include BYU, Alabama, Kansas, and North Carolina.

Initially, Dybantsa planned to commit to a school in February, but he decided to move that timeline up.

“I just don’t want to wait longer,” Dybantsa said last month. “It’s just going to be too much to wait until the new year. I can make a decision within a month. So I’m not going to wait two more months.”

BYU among Dybantsa’s final four

Dybantsa took in a game visit to the Marriott Center last month to see BYU take on Idaho on November 16. That visit occurred one month after an official visit to Provo in October.

“What they told me on my unofficial and my official, and what I [saw] at the game [in November] was pretty much the same thing,” Dybantsa said on BYU.

In October, a Crystal Ball forecast on 247Sports predicted that Dybantsa would pick BYU. That forecast was recently pulled, and no one has a Crystal Ball pick on which school Dybantsa will commit to on Tuesday.

Dybantsa has a perfect 1.000 Composite rating, which is the highest a recruit can receive.

Last month, Dybantsa earned MVP honors at the Hoopfest in Pleasant Grove, leading Utah Prep to a victory over Link Academy from Missouri. He had 18 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Dybantsa is a 6-foot-9 wing with a 7-foot wingspan.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

