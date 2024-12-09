On the Site:
Utah Football Transfer Portal Tracker Analysis For 2025 Cycle

Dec 9, 2024, 12:36 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY— It’s here; the college football winter transfer portal cycle has opened. The transfer portal window will remain open for all to enter until December 28.

As of Monday, December 9, Utah football has seen 14 scholarship players enter the portal with zero commitments. However, Utah is expected to be quite active in the portal, with anywhere from 10 to 15 additions.

Throughout December, we will keep you up-to-date on all portal activity involving Kyle Whittingham’s Utah football program.

Who has Utah picked up commitments from in the Transfer Portal?

  • None (As of December 9, 2024)

Which Utah football players have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal?

Staying up-to-date on all of the players from the Utah football program who are moving into the NCAA transfer portal.

Jaylon Glover, RB

A productive back for Utah the previous two seasons, Glover couldn’t take control of RB1 duties. He announced his decision to enter the portal before the season ended. He is expected to receive good interest.

CJ Blocker, CB

A once-promising prospect out of high school, Blocker was never able to crack the rotation at cornerback. A return to the state of Texas could be on the horizon.

Dijon Stanley, RB

After a breakout showing early in the season, Stanley disappeared from the running back rotation. He is expected to garner good interest.

Kaeo Akana, EDGE

The past two seasons, Akana was on the cusp of breaking through the rotation at defensive end. He worked hard to put on weight, so he should have a solid market.

Anthony Woods, RB

Woods returns to the portal after transferring to Utah last year. He missed the entire 2024 season due to an injury he suffered last year.

Sione Fotu, LB

A reliable, productive linebacker for Utah. Fotu is a tough loss given his experience. He has the potential to land in a spot and play a much larger role.

Damien Alford, WR

Although he was considered a valuable pickup last summer, Alford couldn’t make an impact in the Utah receiver room.

Simote Pepa, DT

Always in and out of the rotation, Pepa battled through injuries and usually made a positive impact when on the field. He will be missed, but finding a new home for Pepa is mutually beneficial.

John Randle Jr, RB/CB

A gifted athlete, Randle was unable to break through at running back, which led to a move to the cornerback position.

Brandon Rose, QB

After three seasons with the program, Rose has elected to move on. He provided a spark to the offense this season as teammates seemed to rally around him. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending injury in that game. Rose is likely looking for a fresh start and should receive interest.

Jack Bouwmeester, P

After being a three-year starter for the Utes, he entered the portal. Bouwmeester has averaged 43.6 yards per punt, including a career-high 45.5-yard average in 2023 and a 44.7-yard average this season. Some incoming specialists give Utah some options here moving forward.

Isaac Wilson, QB

It was an up-and-down true freshman campaign. Wilson elected to enter the portal after a change at offensive coordinator, and all indications point to Utah picking up a quarterback in the portal. Wilson has already received interest from a number of Power Conference programs.

Sam Huard, QB

Huard joined the program in large part due to the stability of the program and the offense under Andy Ludwig. He had a season-ending surgery, which will likely provide him a medical redshirt to play next season.

C.J. Jacobsen, TE

The pass-catching tight end had good interest as a high school prospect. Injuries have put him behind at Utah. Will be interesting to see his market.

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

