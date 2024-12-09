On the Site:
Apartment fire in Rose Park leaves residents displaced

Dec 9, 2024, 2:14 PM | Updated: 3:10 pm

rose park fire...

Around 12 people have been displaced after a fire in a Rose Park apartment building. (Shara Park, KSL TV)

(Shara Park, KSL TV)

Sam Herrera's Profile Picture

BY SAM HERRERA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A fire sparked at an apartment building in the Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City on Monday, displacing around 12 people.

Salt Lake City firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building at 856 Fig Tree Pl in the early afternoon. The fire was out by 2:43 p.m.

No one was injured but six units were damaged.

The fire displaced approximately 12 people, including some children.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause.

Shara Park contributed to the reporting of this story.

KSL 5 TV Live

