SOUTH JORDAN — A South Jordan woman accused of throwing parties at her home that were attended by teenagers has been charged with having sexual contact with teen boys.

Jessica Dawn Triptow, 44, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with two counts of rape and forcible sodomy, first-degree felonies; forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- or 17-year-old, child endangerment and drug possession with intent to distribute, third-degree felonies; and four counts of supplying alcohol to minors, a class A misdemeanor.

One teen told police that after a friend was killed in a crash earlier this year, “it was Triptow that suggested their friend group hang out at her house and stay the night to make sure everyone ‘felt safe’ and ‘comfortable,'” according to charging documents.

However the “hang-out spot slowly turned into a ’24/7 party house’ featuring drinking games and DJs,” the teen told police. “During the parties, Triptow would provide them with marijuana and pour them mixed drinks and shots.”

The teen said he was “always at the house,” and that most people “basically lived at the house through the summer.” But the “parties took a turn” when Triptow engaged in sexual acts with him while he was in a “blacked-out state,” the charges allege. Police recovered cellphone videos showing Triptow “engaged in sexual activity with juvenile males,” according to the charges, “all of who were still in high school.’ Another teen described Triptow as a “groomer” and said she would “act flirtatious” and sit on boys’ laps, the charges state. Prosecutors also noted that the investigation is ongoing, and they believe “additional charges could be forthcoming.” The charges say her two teenage children were in the home during the parties. At the time of the parties, Triptow was employed by Dancing Moose, a Montessori school, as a “child success specialist.” The school’s executive director, Jennifer Duffield, says Triptow was immediately placed on leave as soon as the school became aware of the investigation. “We serve students from preschool through second grade. None of the current allegations involve any current or former students of our organization,” Duffield stated. “We are grateful for our partnership with Utah Child Care Licensing and the prompt notification they provided for this issue. All Dancing Moose staff undergo thorough background checks and are monitored by the state to swiftly identify new legal charges and maintain a safe environment for our students.”