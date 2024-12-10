On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Get Gephardt: Charges filed against SLC dealership owner after dozens of buyers complain of undelivered titles

Dec 9, 2024, 10:33 PM

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — When Kortnee Smith spotted a 2020 Toyota Camry on the dealership lot, she knew right away that it was the right car for her.

“Good on gas mileage,” she said. “Toyotas are very reliable.

So in June, Smith and her husband paid cash for her 2020 Camry at Eurosports Automotive. But three months later, she still couldn’t get the title.

“No paperwork, no documentation, no plates,” she said.

Her Toyota’s temporary tags had expired by that point, and all she said she got from the dealer were excuses.

“Just hold on,” she said the dealer told her. “Your plates aren’t done yet. Continue to call before you come in because we don’t know if they’ll be here. We don’t want you to have a drive.”

Smith did go to the Department of Motor Vehicles about not getting her title.

“They told me that only the dealership could handle my situation, and I have to get everything from them,” she said. “And the DMV also told us that it wasn’t even put in the system.”

In August, when the calls and emails from Eurosports Automotive stopped altogether, she drove 35 miles to the lot to find out what was up. Turns out, the lot was locked up and closed down.

“And everything was gone,” Smith said. “There were no cars. There were no people. Nothing in the building,” Smith said.

Worried she’d never get her Toyota’s title, she called the KSL Investigators. We took her case to Utah’s Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division or MVED.

“That was the tip of the iceberg,” Jason Gardner said of the case.

Gardner is the director of policy, planning and public affairs with the Utah State Tax Commission, which oversees MVED. He said over two dozen people filed complaints, saying they bought a car at Eurosports Automotive and couldn’t get it registered with the DMV.

“About $700,000 worth of money in value of vehicles,” he said.

So, what happened?

Gardner said Eurosports Automotive purchased their inventory with lines of credit they had with two separate companies. It’s called floor planning. They’re supposed to pay back those flooring companies when they sell a car, who in turn releases its title so the new owner can get plates. But MVED investigators said Eurosports didn’t always pay up.

“Then the dealership did not use that money to pay off the flooring company, and thus, the flooring company did not release title to the owner,” he said.

Now, prosecutors have filed 10 felony charges against Eurosports Automotive’s owner, Robert Hammers.

“It’s unlikely this dealership will ever open again,” Gardner said.

We contacted Hammers to ask about Smith’s Camry, as well as the charges he now faces. In his response, he declined to comment about the criminal counts. But he did tell us he personally delivered license plates to Smith and her husband shortly after we contacted him.

As for Smith, she said she did receive those plates. And six months after she bought her Toyota, she finally got its title.

“We paid a lot of money for the vehicle, and it was in full.”

As for other Eurosports Automotive buyers, Gardner said the two flooring companies are working to release those titles even though they haven’t been paid.

He said this sort of situation is rare, but buyers should check online reviews of a dealer before buying. Complaints of long waits or not getting titles or plates are red flags.

And if you’re experiencing that with a car you just bought, file a report with the Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division.

KSL 5 TV Live

Get Gephardt

Robert Hammers, the owner of Eurosports Automotive, is facing 10 felony charges after customers cou...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: Charges filed against SLC dealership owner after dozens of buyers complain of undelivered titles

Three months after buying her car, Kortnee Smith was still having trouble getting the title from the dealership.

5 seconds ago

The outside of the Opticare of Utah office....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Vision insurance company likely to shut down after rehabilitation efforts fail

In a rare move, a Utah vision insurance company’s operations were taken over by the state’s insurance commissioner.

4 days ago

If you need a license to do your job, beware. Scammers may be coming for you, according to an urgen...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: Licensing Department Con

If you need a license to do your job, beware. Scammers may be coming for you, according to an urgent warning from state regulators.

12 days ago

Computer rendering of the BlendJet 2 global recall notice. (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt

How long is too long to wait for a recall replacement?

One Utah woman has been waiting for a replacement ever since. Worried it may never come, it was time to Get Gephardt.

13 days ago

Experts said consumers need to be mindful of deception mixed among holiday deals to avoid scams. (K...

Matt Gephardt

As you shop during this season, watch out for the holiday scams

Black Friday is still a week away, but you cannot turn around without being smacked with another ad for Christmas gifts at big discounts. But experts say, more than ever, we need to be mindful of deception mixed among the deals. Scams often rise as scammers exploit the season's generosity, distractions, and online activity.

18 days ago

recall notice...

Matt Gephardt

Who is responsible for fixing a car after a recall notice gets missed?

Maritza Vasquez's car is in the shop in need of some expensive repairs. She believes the carmaker should cover those repairs.

21 days ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Get Gephardt: Charges filed against SLC dealership owner after dozens of buyers complain of undelivered titles